Federal Reserve governor says rate cuts may be needed in coming months as inflation declines

US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday he has “complete confidence” that the current setting of the central bank’s benchmark interest rate will prove sufficient to keep inflation down to the Fed’s two percent target and potentially within a few months. expressed the possibility of reduction. Progress continues toward reducing inflation.

“Inflation rates are rising pretty much the way I thought they would,” Waller said during an event at the American Enterprise Institute. If progress continues “for several months… three months, four months, five months… we can start lowering the policy rate because inflation is lower”.

He added: “This has nothing to do with trying to save the economy. This is in accordance with every policy rule. There’s no reason to say we’re going to put it really high.”

Waller’s prepared remarks and responses to questions included the same caveat that all Fed officials currently use in their public remarks, stating that “inflation is still very high, and it is too early to say what we will do.” We are seeing a recession that will continue.”

He said the potential for additional rate hikes remains if upcoming data includes an unexpected resurgence of price pressures.

But his comments also reflected the Fed’s growing complacency that rates probably won’t need to rise much more and the economy could see a decline in inflation without dealing a major blow to economic growth or jobs.

“As long as you don’t have any major shocks, I’m confident we can make this a soft landing,” Waller said.

Part of this will be continuing to calibrate the benchmark policy rate against the rate of inflation, with a sustained decline in the pace of price growth eventually requiring a rate cut – a point other officials have said.

But Waller’s comments indicate that time is ticking, assuming inflation continues to trend downward.

The US Federal Reserve governor said he now sees many reasons to believe that will be the case.

“I’m confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to two percent,” Waller said.

After a period when faster-than-expected U.S. economic growth threatened to reverse a persistent decline in inflation, Waller said, “I’m encouraged by what we’ve learned over the past few weeks – something appears to be giving, and it’s is the pace of the economy,” rather than progress on inflation, which he said appears to be continuing to decline.

The Fed had kept the benchmark interest rate steady in the range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent at its last meeting, and analysts almost certainly expect the same outcome at the next policy meeting on December 12-13. Investors also expect the Fed to start cutting rates in May.

New inflation data will be released on Thursday, and policymakers will also have fresh jobs and other data available before they gather.

But Waller ticked off a healthy list of recent data that have already moved in the Fed’s direction, with consumer prices holding steady in October, retail spending slowing, and wage growth slowing. Is.

The job market remains “pretty tight” and will need to be monitored, he said, while the recent decline in long-term market interest rates has reduced some of the credit the Fed relies on to slow the economy. .

But long-term interest rates “are still higher than they were before mid-year, and overall financial conditions are tight, which should weigh on household and business spending,” Waller said.

“Overall, it looks like output growth is slowing as I had expected, supporting continued progress on inflation.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Safir; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama for Reuters.

Source: www.cityam.com