Federal regulators want to force Starbucks to reopen 23 stores

Federal labor regulators on Wednesday accused Starbucks of illegally closing 23 stores to suppress organizing activity and sought to force the company to reopen them.

A complaint issued by a regional office of the National Labor Relations Board argued that Starbucks closed stores because its employees engaged in union activities or discouraged employees from doing so. At least seven of the 23 stores identified had formed a union.

The agency’s move is the latest in a series of allegations by federal officials that Starbucks broke the law during the two-year labor campaign.

The case is scheduled to go before an administrative judge next summer unless Starbucks settles it first. In addition to asking the judge to order the stores to reopen, the complaint also wants employees to be compensated for lost earnings or profits and other costs incurred as a result of the closures.

“This complaint is the latest affirmation of Starbucks’ determination to oppose illegal organizing by workers,” Starbucks employee Mary Cosgrove said in a statement issued through a spokeswoman for the union Workers United.

A Starbucks spokesperson said, “Each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio” and typically open, close or change stores. The company said it opened hundreds of new stores last year and closed more than 100, of which about 3 percent were unionized.

The union campaign began in 2021 in the Buffalo, NY, area, where two stores unionized in December, before spreading across the country. More than 350 of the company’s approximately 9,300 corporate-owned locations have unionized.

The labor board has issued more than 100 complaints, containing hundreds of allegations of illegal behavior by Starbucks, including threats or retaliation against workers engaged in union activity and failure to bargain in good faith. Administrative judges have ruled against the company on more than 30 occasions, although the company has appealed those decisions to the full Labor Board in Washington. Judges have dismissed fewer than five complaints.

No unionized stores have negotiated labor contracts with the company, and bargaining has largely stalled. Last week, Starbucks wrote to Workers United saying it wanted to reopen negotiations.

According to Wednesday’s complaint, Starbucks managers announced plans to close 16 stores in July 2022, then announced several more over the next few months.

An administrative judge previously ruled that Starbucks illegally closed a unionized store in Ithaca, NY, and ordered the employees reinstated with back wages, but the company appealed that ruling. Is.

The new complaint was issued the same day that Starbucks released a non-confidential version of an outside assessment of whether its practices are consistent with its stated commitment to labor rights. The company’s shareholders voted to support the valuation in a non-binding vote the results of which were announced in March.

The report’s author, Thomas M. McCall, a former management attorney and labor relations officer for food and facilities management company Sodexo, wrote that he found “no evidence of an ‘anti-union playbook’ or instructions or training.” How to Violate US Laws.”

But Mr. McCall concluded that Starbucks executives involved in responding to the union campaign did not understand how the company’s global human rights statement could constrain their response. The Rights Statement commits Starbucks to respect employees’ freedom of association and participation in collective bargaining.

Mr. McCall cited managers’ “allegedly unlawful promises and threats” and “allegedly discriminatory or retaliatory discipline and discharges” as areas where Starbucks could improve.

In a letter accompanying the release of the report, the company’s chairman of the board and an independent director said the assessment made clear that “Starbucks has no intention of deviating from the principles of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining.” Additionally, the letter said, “There are some things the company can and should do to improve its stated commitments and adherence to these important principles.”

Source: www.nytimes.com