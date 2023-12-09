Federal Realty Investment Trust: 2 Ways to Profit (NYSE:FRT)

JuSun

Like most other sectors, quality matters in the REIT sector, and for conservative income investors who want a ‘set it and forget it’ type of investment, it pays to stick with industry veterans whose has a long track record of delivering strong shareholder returns.

This leads me to Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), which I last covered here in May, seeing an opportunity to ‘buy on dips’. Although the stock has seen volatility since then due to interest rate fears, the call proved prescient, as the stock is now trading 12.5% ​​higher than when I last recommended it, for a total of 15%. With a return that works out to a favorable 11.4%. The rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame.

Despite the recent rally in FRT’s share price, the stock is still trading 7.6% down over the last year, as shown below. In this article, I provide an update and discuss why FRT remains an attractive buy for long-term investors, so let’s get started!

FRT Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why FRT?

Federal Realty Trust is one of the oldest REITs in the market today, with a history dating back 61 years. It has 102 high-quality retail and mixed-use centers in cities with high barriers to entry such as Boston, New York, San Jose, Miami, as well as the inland cities of Chicago and Phoenix, covering 3,300 tenants and 3,100 residential units. Are.

FRT’s properties are located in so-called ‘first ring’ suburban locations, which are generally affluent and not too far from city centres. This translates to pricing power for FRTs as both a landlord and its tenants. As shown below, FRT’s properties enjoy the highest population density and median household income among its peer group, including Kimco Realty (KIM) and Kite Realty Group (KRG).

FRT Property Demographics (Investor Presentation)

Given its long track record of rewarding shareholders with growing dividends, I view FRT as the Realty Income (O) of a shopping center REIT. As shown below, FRT has the longest dividend growth history in the REIT sector, with 56 years under its belt at 7% CAGR over this extended time frame. This includes the recent pandemic time frame, during which many FRTs and peer Regency Centers (REG) were the only large shopping center REITs that did not cut their dividends.

investor presentation

Meanwhile, FRT continues to demonstrate strong operating fundamentals, as reflected by 3.8% year-over-year same asset operating income growth during the most recent third quarter. This translated into a respectable 3.8% YoY FFO/share growth in Q3, which contributed to 3.6% YoY FFO/share growth for the first nine months of the year, reflecting consistent performance.

Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ) Despite a nearly 100 basis points decline in vacant leases, these results were driven by a solid 94% portfolio lease rate. Notably, Bed Bath & Beyond’s headwinds were offset by record leasing volume of 1.6 million square feet in the first nine months of the year and a cash basis rollover of 11% in leases signed during Q3, reflecting the inflationary environment. Despite indications of strong tenant demand.

What sets FRT apart from its peers is its forward progress in developing mixed-use properties that cater to a diverse demographic that includes office workers and residential consumers, an attraction for FRT’s retail tenants. Are. This is reflected by 38% of FRT’s annual base rent derived from mixed-use centres. FRT continues to grow mixed-use among other asset types, as it has a large pipeline from which management expects to add incremental value over the current year and through 2026, as noted during a recent conference call:

Our $750 million pipeline of active redevelopment and expansion is a competitive advantage for Federal given its scale. That’s only $180 million to spend against our $1.3 billion of available liquidity, with a large portion of the balance being leased capital, which is good news when deployed. This pipeline should continue to drive incremental POIs from ’24 to ’25. And in ’26. Now on to the guidance. We are raising our forecast for FFO per share for 2023 to a range of $6.50 to $6.58, up from the previous range of $6.46 to $6.58. Guidance now reflects 2023 FFO growth of 3% to 4% in 2022, with 3.5% at the midpoint.

FRT’s growth is supported by its strong BBB+/Baa1 credit ratings from S&P and Fitch and $1.3 billion in total liquidity, including $100 million in cash and $1.2 billion of available capacity on its revolving credit facility. FRT also maintains a safe amount of leverage with a net debt to EBITDA of 6x.

FRT risks include the possibility of a recession, which could impact FRT’s high-end tenants. This is because unlike peers REG and KIM, which have more grocery-based assets, FRT’s assets do not have as much of a grocery component as peers and are therefore less need-based. Other risks include higher interest rates, which could impact its refinancing next year. As shown below, FRT has $1.2 billion worth of debt maturing next year, its largest refinancing year between now and at least 2027.

FRT Debt Maturities (Q3’23 10-Q Filing)

Nonetheless, FRT should be able to secure relatively attractive financing rates given its high quality assets and its strong BBB+ credit rating. Some on Wall Street believe the Fed could cut rates as early as next year, and rent increases could offset some of the impact of higher rates. Importantly for income investors, FRT currently yields a respectable 4.4% and the dividend is well covered by a 66% payout ratio, leaving plenty of capital intact to help fund redevelopment.

Ultimately, I see value in FRT at its current price of $99 with a Forward P/FFO of 15.1. As shown below, this is well below FRT’s typical P/FFO of 21.1. While analysts expect only 3% FFO/share growth next year, FRT is expected to achieve 5-6% annual growth starting in 2025.

fast graph

More conservative income investors should consider FRT’s Preferred Series C stock (NYSE:FRT.PR.C), which trades at a 10% discount to its $25 fair value at its current price of $22.50. This preferred issue currently yields 5.6% and is cumulative, meaning missed dividend payments must be made up unless FRT becomes insolvent. It is worth noting that FRT.PR.C currently trades after its call date of 9/29/2022, so it is at risk of being called. However, in such a scenario, investors would realize an immediate 10% profit at today’s price. Also, given the current elevated interest rates, I do not see the possibility of FRT.PR.C being called unless there is a sharp decline in interest rates.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, the Federal Realty Investment Trust continues to demonstrate strong performance and resilience in an inflationary environment. Its well-diversified portfolio, focus on mixed-use development and strong credit ratings distinguish it from its peers in the shopping center REIT industry.

With a solid pipeline of developments and a secure amount of leverage, FRT is well positioned for future growth. It offers a respectable and well-covered dividend yield and trades well below its typical valuation. More conservative income investors may want to consider Preferred Series C stock, which currently offers a higher yield and trades below par value. Thus, I maintain ‘Buy’ ratings on both the common and preferred stocks.

Source: seekingalpha.com