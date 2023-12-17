A decade earlier, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam had avoided prosecution as part of a broader investigation (which repeatedly resulted in pay strikes) into his truck-stop company’s habit of ripping off customers. Now, Haslam is potentially in trouble again.

As Bloomberg.com originally reported, federal prosecutors in New York City are investigating whether Haslam rigged the pilot to boost the value of the remaining 20 percent of the company being bought by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Officials were offered payment.

According to the report, the investigation was first disclosed in a court hearing involving a civil lawsuit aimed at determining the value of the pilot’s remains. The higher its value, the more Buffett will pay. The lower its price, the less Haslam’s family will get.

At a recent hearing, Haslam’s lawyers attacked the bribery charge, which was imposed in the latter stages of an expedited process to resolve the question of the pilot’s value.

According to the transcript, Pilot attorney Brad Wilson said during the hearing, “This was a retaliatory action, not something they did with alacrity, as one might expect in such an expedited case.” (in English, “If it helps them, why did they wait so long to bring it out?”)

“As we have said before, these allegations are baseless,” Wilson said. “They are an invention by the defendants, who have . , , No concrete response to valid contract claim. If Berkshire chooses to pursue those charges after these expedited proceedings end, Pilot will have them dismissed. But all that is for another day.”

Many issues may be for another day. Whether prosecutors found any evidence of bribery by Haslam is one of those issues. Whether Berkshire is just throwing nonsense at the wall to distract from the real issues is another matter.

Whether Haslam might have any legal standing against Berkshire for potentially creating a counterfeit issue is another matter. As a prominent former New York City politician recently learned from his nine-figure sum of grief, lies have very real consequences.

Source: www.nbcsports.com