WILLIAMSPORT – A federal prison inmate has admitted killing his cellmate, who was the principal of a “virtual reality” company that bilked investors out of more than $20 million.

Jason W. Roman, 44, of Illinois, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in U.S. Middle District Court on Friday.

He was serving a 12-year drug sentence in Illinois in 2009 when he claimed Jimmy L. Barker, 46, of Wellington, Florida, attacked him in his cell at Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary on August 5, 2015.

Roman argued that he lost control and hit Barker in the left side of the face in response. A corrections officer found the injured inmate bleeding on the cell floor.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison V. Martin said Barker later died at a hospital and the autopsy revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the face and head.

The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, but Roman is expected to receive a sentence of 10 to 13½ years as a result of his guilty plea.

The murder charge is to be dismissed at sentencing, a date for which has not been set. Roman has been kept in custody.

Barker was the CEO of a virtual-reality video game company known as 3001 AD, based in Delray Beach, Florida, between 1999 and 2008.

He pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud in 2009. He was serving a 152-month sentence that included $20 million in restitution when he was killed.

A Securities and Exchange Commission complaint filed in Florida accused Barker and others of making numerous misrepresentations to investors in the offering and sale of units of 3001 AD and Myriad General Partnerships.

He was accused of not disclosing to investors that 3001 AD and Partnerships paid five times more than the 8 percent sales commission stated in offering materials.

Barker was charged with offering investors the opportunity to participate in a high-growth profitable industry with little risk on their investments.

The SEC alleged that investors were promised annual profits of $29,000 for every $5,000 invested.

Barker was one of those accused of repeatedly misinforming investors that 3001 B.C. Will become public.

The SEC claimed that it was never prepared to conduct an initial public offering and lacked the necessary capital to do so.

Barker and others were also accused of fostering relationships with Microsoft, Apple and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner that never existed.

The government never explained why it took so long to prosecute Roman in Barker’s murder.

