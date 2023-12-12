Federal jury rules against Google in Epic Games anti-competition lawsuit

Google’s Android app store has been protected by anti-competitive barriers that harm smartphone owners and software developers, according to a federal jury’s ruling on Monday, a major blow to the technology empire.

After a four-week trial over the lucrative payment system within Google’s Play Store, a nine-member jury reached a unanimous verdict after three hours of deliberations.

Google Play Store is where millions of Android smartphone users go to download and install apps.

Epic Games, the developer of the popular video game Fortnite, filed a lawsuit against Google about three years ago on the grounds of protecting its store from competition.

Following the decision, Epic Games said, “Today’s decision is a victory for all app developers and consumers around the world.” “This proves that Google’s App Store practices are illegal and that they abuse their monopoly to charge excessive fees, stifle competition, and stifle innovation.”

In its lawsuit against Google, Epic said it is “bringing claims under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act and California law to end Google’s unlawful monopoly and anti-competitive restrictions.”

Epic alleges that Google has created “contractual and technical barriers that prevent competitive ways of distributing apps to Android users” that allow the company to monopolize the market by eliminating “consumer choice and competition in mobile app distribution.” Allows to keep.

Google collects commission on digital transactions completed within the application, ranging from 15% to 30%.

Similarly, Apple also charges commission on its iPhone App Store and in 2021 the company won a similar case brought against it by Epic. The difference was that a federal judge issued the ruling, which is now subject to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The jury took a different view from the federal judge in the Apple lawsuit, despite Google allowing Android apps to be downloaded from a variety of stores — something Apple restricts on iPhones.

Before the trial began, Google attempted to avoid having a jury decide the fate of the case, however U.S. District Judge James Donato rejected the request.

The same judge will determine what Google will need to do to reduce its illegal behavior in the Play Store, and indicated that he will hear the case during the second week of January.

Google told Fox News Digital that it plans to challenge the decision, because the Play Store and Android offer more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform.

Wilson White, vice president of government affairs and public policy, said, “The testing made clear that we compete strongly with Apple and its App Store, as well as the App Store on Android devices and gaming consoles.” “We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

