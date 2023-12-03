Federal jury awards $17.7 million to Kraft, other suppliers after major price-fixing conspiracy

See what’s clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A federal jury on Friday awarded Kraft and other major food suppliers $17.7 million in damages for a price-fixing conspiracy that claimed egg producers tried to limit the supply of eggs in the U.S., according to Reuters. Were staying.

Last week, a jury ruled that egg producers used a variety of methods to limit the domestic supply of eggs in order to raise the price of products during the 2000s.

While the exact time frame of the alleged conspiracy was debated throughout the case, the jury ultimately concluded that the damages occurred between 2004 and 2008.

Food manufacturers joining as plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the egg producers are Kraft Foods Global, Inc., The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc. and Nestlé USA, Inc. Are.

Kraft Headquarters in Northfield, Illinois. (Reuters/Jim Young/File/Reuters Photos)

The compensation awarded under US antitrust law could be tripled to more than $53 million. It ended the second phase of a two-part trial against Cal-Maine Foods (CALM.O), the nation’s largest egg producer and distributor, and Rose Acre Farms, the second-largest, over claims they misappropriated egg products. More fees were charged for it. ,

Brandon Fox, the attorney representing the food manufacturers, said in a statement, “We are extremely grateful for the jury’s service and findings. This was an important case for many reasons and the jury’s award recognizes its importance.”

The same Illinois jury found the egg producers liable for an alleged antitrust conspiracy after a trial lasting more than five weeks, but Ridgeland, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine and the other defendants had denied any wrongdoing.

Half-empty shelves of eggs were seen in a Los Angeles supermarket in January. (I Ryu/VCG via Getty Images/File/Getty Images)

In a statement, Cal-Maine described the damage amount as “modest” compared to the plaintiffs’ demand. The company also said it would “continue to evaluate its options, including an appeal if necessary.”

Cal-Maine also will have to share liability for the damages award with the other three defendants, officials said.

Rose Acker also issued a statement saying she was “disappointed with – and strongly disagree with – the jury’s verdict and damages award.”

A cartoon of extra large eggs in a stew at Leonard’s in Yonkers, New York (Fox News/Fox News)

The jury’s liability verdict held Cal-Maine liable along with other defendants, including trade associations United Egg Producers and United States Egg Marketers.

Representatives from the United Egg Producers and United States Egg Marketers were not immediately available for comment on the matter.

