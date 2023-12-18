Federal judge rules on whether trial of WNC man shot by EBCI police can continue

ASHEVILLE — A federal judge says a Cherokee County man’s lawsuit against police who shot him with his hands up in his home can move forward.

Seventeen defendants, including Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin Smith, Tribal Police Chief Carla Nido of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and the officers whom Jason Kloepfer said shot him on December 13, 2022, causing serious injuries. A motion was filed to dismiss Kloepfer’s lawsuit.

But Judge Max Cogburn ruled earlier this month that the lawsuit filed on June 20 can continue, although parts of the case will be dismissed. The dismissal included all claims against Sheriff’s Department attorney Darryl Brown and the entire Sheriff’s Department — though the sheriff and individual deputies remain defendants, Coburn wrote in his Dec. 4 decision in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville. Said.

Jason Harley Kloepfer was shot by law enforcement in Cherokee County in December 2022.

“With respect to the punitive damages claim against the defendants in their individual capacities, the court denies the motion to dismiss because the court is allowing certain substantive claims to proceed,” Cogburn said.

Kloepfer’s attorney, Alice Boyle, mentioned that aspect of the ruling in comments to the Citizen Times on Dec. 12 that could allow Kloepfer to potentially demand a larger sum.

Boyle said, “Punitive damages survived. I think it was consequential.”

Kloepfer, 44, has not yet revealed how much he is seeking, but some similar claims have reached into the millions of dollars. In 2019 a federal jury in Raleigh awarded Mike Morgan of Apex $8.3 million after he was beaten and shot by Wake County sheriff’s deputies on his property.

Citizen Times contacted the defendants’ lawyers on December 12.

The next phase of the trial will be discovery, a formal request for an exchange of information between attorneys. No date has been decided yet.

Last year a neighbor called deputies about a loud disturbance at Kloepfer’s home outside Murphy. He had received calls several times before regarding disturbances there. But in this instance, representatives said they determined there was a potential hostage situation. Although Kloepfer lives outside Cherokee tribal territory, Cherokee County deputies called the tribal police’s SWAT team for assistance.

Kloepfer said he was attacked at least twice and nearly died after three tribal officers – Lt. Neil Ferguson, Special Operations Officer Nathan Messer and Patrol Officer Chris Harris – were shot “about 15 times.”

He was initially charged with uttering threats and resisting a public officer. But after returning from the hospital, Kloepfer posted a home security video in which he was standing in a doorway with his hands up next to his wife, Alison Mahler, as police opened fire. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch dismissed the charges.

Welch recused himself from the 11-month-long criminal investigation against police, which ended in November by the State Bureau of Investigation and is still being reviewed by special prosecutor Lance Sigmon, said Kimberly, director of the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys. Spahos told Citizen Times on Dec. 12.

