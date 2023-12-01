Helena, Mont. (AP) – Montana’s first-in-the-nation law banning video-sharing app TikTok from the state has been blocked while a legal challenge to the law winds its way through the courts, a federal judge ruled Thursday. .

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said the ban “oversteps the power of the state and violates the constitutional rights of users and businesses.”

The ban was scheduled to take effect from January 1.

Montana’s Republican-controlled Legislature made the state the first in the US to impose a blanket ban on the app based on the argument that the Chinese government could gain access to user information from TikTok, whose parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing. .

Western governments have expressed concerns that the popular social media platform could put sensitive data into the hands of the Chinese government or be used as a tool to spread misinformation. Chinese law allows the government to order companies to help gather intelligence.

TikTok lawyers and content creators argued on October 12 that the state “has gone completely overboard” in trying to regulate TikTok and is essentially trying to impose its own foreign policy on unproven concerns. That TikTok may share user data with the Chinese government.

TikTok has said in court filings that Montana could have limited the type of data TikTok could collect from its users instead of imposing a blanket ban. Meanwhile, content creators say the ban violates free speech rights and could cause economic harm to their businesses.

State Solicitor General Christian Corrigan argued that Montana’s law is not a foreign policy statement and instead addresses “serious, widespread concerns about data privacy.”

Molloy said during the hearing that TikTok users agree to the company’s data collection policies and that Attorney General Austin Knudsen — whose office drafted the law — can air public service announcements that tell people about the data collected by TikTok. Can give warning about.

“Despite the state’s attempted defense in the form of a consumer protection bill, the current record leaves no doubt that Montana’s legislature and Attorney General care more about China’s direct role in TikTok than protecting Montana consumers,” Molloy wrote Thursday. Were more interested in targeting.” “This is particularly glaring given that the same legislature has enacted an entirely different law that purports to comprehensively protect consumers’ digital data and privacy.”

Knudsen’s office said the decision is preliminary and the case will continue to be heard.

“The judge indicated several times that the analysis could change as the case progresses and the state has the opportunity to present the full factual record,” Knudsen spokeswoman Emily Cantrell said. “We look forward to presenting a thorough legal argument to defend a law that protects Montanans from having their data obtained and used by the Chinese Communist Party.”

More than half of US states and the federal government have banned TikTok on official devices. The company has called the restrictions “political theater” and said further restrictions are unnecessary due to efforts being made to protect US data by storing it on Oracle servers.

The bill was brought before the Montana Legislature just weeks after a Chinese spy balloon flew over the state. It would ban the download of TikTok in the state and impose a fine of $10,000 per day on any “entity” — an app store or TikTok — whenever someone is “provided the ability” to access or download the app. There will be no penalty for users.

The American Civil Liberties Union, its Montana chapter, and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital privacy rights advocacy group, have submitted an amicus brief in support of the challenge. Meanwhile, 18 attorneys general from mostly Republican-led states are supporting Montana and asking the judge to let the law go into effect. Even if it does happen, cybersecurity experts have said it could be challenging to implement.

Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com