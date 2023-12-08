TOFINO DISTRICT, BC, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – The federal government is investing more than $4.9 million to remodel and upgrade the IISAK Learning Lodge at the Clayoquot Campus of the Pacific Indigenous Protected and Protected Areas (IPCA) Innovation Centre. Has been. Four private companies – RJC Engineers, AME Mechanical, Number Ten Architectural Group and AES Engineering Limited – are supporting the project.

By refurbishing this key piece of social infrastructure, the Clayoquot Campus can continue to support the weaving of Indigenous and Western knowledge systems for the restoration and conservation of cultural and biological diversity. The campus serves indigenous nations and governments in the establishment and operation of IPCA in the Pacific by coordinating knowledge sharing programs and activities, curriculum, research and events. The building that will be renovated is a hub where people come together to learn and share knowledge about Indigenous-led conservation in an ethical space. It is a central component of the complex.

Announced by Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Joe Martin, Tila-o-qui-aht master carver and knowledge holder, the project will upgrade the ISAAK Learning Lodge at the Pacific IPCA Innovation Centre’s Clayoquot Campus to make it more accessible, with significant energy savings. can be achieved and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The upgrades to the building’s interior and exterior and geothermal and solar energy system installations are expected to reduce the complex’s energy consumption by an estimated 11.8% and greenhouse gas emissions by 3.3 tonnes annually.

Following completion of the project, the IISAAK Learning Lodge will host and mobilize a diverse partner network to support 10 Indigenous nations in British Columbia and Canada per year through capacity development and knowledge mobilization. Programs will include language programs, community-engaged research and indigenous-led conservation-related educational workshops. The Clayoquot Campus is also expected to welcome 10,000 non-Indigenous visitors per year to learn about the benefits of sustainable infrastructure, ecosystem restoration and Nuu-chah-nulth culture through tourism and outreach.

“Investing in green infrastructure makes sense for our environment, our communities, and our economy. The upgrade of the Pacific IPCA Innovation Center will not only reduce operating costs and GHG emissions, but more importantly, the Nuu-chah “This will create an accessible and safe space to celebrate.” -Nulth Culture and History. The federal government will continue to work with our Indigenous, provincial and local partners to invest in public community buildings that support more resilient and inclusive communities across Canada.”

the Honorable Shaun Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“This retrofit project will ensure that Nuu-chah-nulth elders and knowledge holders can safely access an important place of teaching and learning. It will also create a culturally appropriate and environmentally sustainable space that honors our Respects the Nuu-chah-nulth principles of human and non-human relationships by reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and honoring our deep respect for the power of the sun. This project respects our way of life and others. “sets an inspiring example to emulate.”

Joe Martin, Tla-o-qui-aht Master Carver

The federal government is investing $4,942,902 into the project through the Green and Inclusive Community Building (GICB) program. Four private companies – RJC Engineers, AME Mechanical, Number Ten Architectural Group and AES Engineering Limited – are also supporting the project.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, making them more affordable and supporting thousands of jobs. Through greening and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new construction in disadvantaged communities, the GICB program helps ensure that community facilities are inclusive, accessible and have long service lives, while helping Canada achieve its net-worth by 2050. Also helps in moving towards zero objectives.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada’s Strong Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the first pillar of the plan by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency and helping communities develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years for green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

