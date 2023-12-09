Federal Government to launch internship program in NYSC

The Federal Government yesterday announced plans to launch an internship program at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to enhance the practical skills and employability of youths and bridge the gap between academic education and real-world work experience.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, made this statement at the launch of a $50 billion fundraising program for the construction of the World Youth Peace Center organized by the West African Youth Peace Mission (WAYPEM) in Abuja.

According to him, the internship program will be integrated into the existing NYSC structure to provide corps members with practical experience in various industries and empower them with relevant skills for the modern workforce.

The minister, who was represented by his Chief of Staff Mohammed Abdullahi, said the logic behind the idea is that graduates of professional courses will be sent to places where their professional skills will be enhanced during their service year.

He said this would give them an edge in the labor market after their service year.

He also announced that in the next few weeks, the ministry will inaugurate a Technical Committee on Youth Development that will focus on skills development for Nigerian youths.

He said that one of the initiatives they are working on is “One Youth, Two Skills”, which will be completed in the first quarter of next year.

He also said the NYSC scheme would be redesigned by the second quarter of next year to focus on imparting skills.

According to the Minister, the existing Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Program (SAED) in the NYSC was not yielding the desired results as not everyone was ready to become entrepreneurs.

WAYPEM Chairman, Dr Godswill Richman, said the construction of the peace center in Abuja will create over 40,000 local jobs for the youth as part of the mission to address the “Jappa Syndrome”.

According to Richman, the commercial complex of the center will house a modern specialist university, banking hall, an event centre, multi-purpose training facilities for youth and women, administrative offices and staff quarters.

Source: leadership.ng