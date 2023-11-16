Federal government to cut 50 infrastructure projects due to rising costs

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King says the Australian government will cut 50 high-risk infrastructure projects across the country and save $7 billion in other “nation-building” projects.

An independent review released Thursday by King found the $120 billion infrastructure pipeline was facing $33 billion of cost overruns and delays.

The minister said many schemes of the former coalition government could not be completed due to cost overruns and lack of clear benefits.

He said the review painted a “sad and frankly regrettable” picture regarding the health of the infrastructure investment pipeline. He said the former coalition government had engaged in “economic vandalism” by announcing projects it knew it could not deliver.

The shadow infrastructure minister, Bridget McKenzie, said she completely rejected King’s characterization, saying the minister and his response to the review were “hyper-partisan”.

The Labor government also guaranteed $27 billion on Thursday to upgrade the strategic freight and road safety corridor including the Newell, Princes and Bruce highways.

The changes mean that Commonwealth funding will be allocated to a wider project or “corridor”, rather than states and territories having each individual phase of the project fall to the federal government.

For example, $3.5 billion of Commonwealth funding has now been committed to all existing Pacific Highway upgrade projects in New South Wales.

More than 400 projects are expected to be completed or substantially developed over the next decade, King said.

The independent review, announced in May and submitted to the federal government in August, recommended that 100 projects still under construction be moved forward, while 82 projects should be cancelled. Another 56 projects identified as risky are expected to go ahead, but must be assessed before delivery, the review said.

The federal government announced on Thursday it has identified 50 projects, totaling almost $7 billion in Commonwealth funding., For the cutting-room floor, that included promises for Victoria’s Geelong Fast Rail, Sydney’s M7-M12 interchange as well as several commuter car park upgrades.

Seventeen projects in NSW costing a total of $3.5 billion will be cancelled, while 12 projects in Victoria costing $2.6 billion and nine in Queensland costing $230 million will be cancelled.

King said some of the projects the review recommended dumping were considered “priority projects” even after negotiations with states. The funding was subsumed into corridor funding.

The minister said the cuts were not a “savings exercise” and no Commonwealth funds would be taken from the $120 billion pipeline.

“We have respected this – all states and territories have maintained their funding in the same pipeline they had before. Not a dollar less for any state or territory,” King said Thursday.

King said tough decisions were necessary to create jobs and grow the economy while not increasing inflationary pressures.

“From now on, Australian government investment in infrastructure will be focused on productivity, sustainability and liveability,” King said.

The International Monetary Fund earlier this month urged the Australian government to cut or delay spending of $30 billion a year on infrastructure projects, saying it should aim for a “more measured and coordinated pace”.

KPMG chief economist Brendan Wren agreed that the Labor government’s overhauled infrastructure program was “essential” to smoothing the pipeline.

“What the government has done here is incredibly necessary, but it’s also fixing some of the problems it created by overstimulating the economy,” Ren told Guardian Australia.

“What it is going to do is ensure that we do not get hit with unexpected inflation generated by the government through time gaps or time peaks linked to poor planning of projects.

“This is certainly not a silver lining in helping inflation get back up to the RBA target band tomorrow.”

But the announcement has already faced strong criticism from the opposition and states.

McKenzie accused the federal government of choosing its favorite projects while ignoring the needs of local communities.

He said: “This infrastructure Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has delivered virtually nothing yet and the biggest announcement he has made so far in this portfolio in 18 months is to announce a review that gives no certainty at all “

“Today this review has been done to reduce only 800 projects [King] Was complaining about 750 and this means that 250 projects within the pipeline are facing further uncertainty as they will have to fight with state governments to see if they will actually be delivered.

The Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allen, said she expected federal money from any canceled projects to be spent on other infrastructure in the state.

“We have a huge infrastructure pipeline in Victoria and for too long we have had to go it alone,” he told reporters, referring to the soon-to-be-completed $12 billion metro tunnel. , which received no federal funding.

Meanwhile, the NSW Government expressed “disappointment” after the federal government cut funding to a project providing better access to the upcoming Western Sydney Airport.

Queensland Treasurer, Cameron Dick, said the cuts would mean “Queenslandians will be forced to wait longer in traffic, drive on more dangerous roads and suffer a higher cost of living”.

“My message to the federal minister is simple: don’t try to involve us in your bad decisions,” he said.

On Tuesday, King revealed the federal government would return to a priority 50-50 funding arrangement with states and territories on infrastructure projects.

Additional reporting by Tamsin Rose and Andrew Messenger

