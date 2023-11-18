Federal funding supports training of entrepreneurs, guidance for artists

Route 22 Artists Collective has been awarded federal funding to assist in entrepreneurship training and mentorship for Cochrane area artists.

PrariresCan is investing $192,734 in a four-year agreement to help Route 22 artists develop their businesses.

Funding will also support the collective in developing physical and digital spaces for the sale of artworks, promoting artists at special events, and building collaborative relationships with Indigenous cultural organizations, artists and arts communities.

This is in line with the mission and objectives of this grassroots non-profit organization, which had a challenging start during the 2020 pandemic. Since then, it has grown to become an ambitious and inspiring arts organisation.

“This is huge because it gives us the ability to build our foundation as an organization and really elevate all artists and in terms of their impact economically on the community,” says Executive Director Lara Kruger. “This is a really big deal for all of us.”

PrairiesCan funding is being provided through its Community Economic Development and Diversification Program (CEDD), which seeks to generate sustainable, inclusive economic growth and help communities in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba fully participate in and benefit from economic opportunities. Makes targeted investments aimed at helping.

Dan Vandal, federal minister for PrairiesCan, is pleased to say this also includes the arts and culture sector.

“I am proud to see our government increase the ability to continue creating sustainable jobs and economic growth,” says Vandal. “This investment in the Route 22 Artist Collective will help highlight the amazing talent of Cochrane and regional artists, It will also enable them to reach you. “To their full potential as entrepreneurs and business owners.”

The Collective was to match the funds being provided by PriorRescan. Kruger says several organizations stepped forward to make this possible.

Contributions were made by the Town of Cochrane, Totem Foundation, Cochrane Foundation, Rocky View County, Two Pharmacy, Bow River Edge Campground Society, Cochrane Lions Club, Cochrane Rotary Club and corporate partners.

The Route 22 Gallery is open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday, and offers a feast for the eyes and soul. It is also an opportunity for artists to hone their professional skills.

“A big part of that is we’re giving that opportunity and providing that platform for artists to connect and sell and get business skills around inventory management and marketing. Everything you need to sell. , and working as an artist is embedded in the model of what we’re doing on Route 22.”

Since 2020, membership has grown, as has the range of their creative topics.

“That kind of funding helps us grow. I think, now we have 65 to 70 member artists. So coming from a few years ago where we had maybe half that amount. It’s really made the scene grow exponentially.” And people keep connecting with us regularly,” she says.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before we outgrow our space and move to a bigger space and get this whole train moving.”

A wide range of visual artists are part of the collective and throughout the gallery you will find paintings, photography, woodwork, sculptures and glass work.

It regularly hosts a wide range of workshops and classes in all forms of visual art.

