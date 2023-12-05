Federal EV tax credit cut in half for some Tesla Model 3s in 2024

Tesla’s Model 3 rear-wheel drive and Model 3 Long Range vehicles will no longer be eligible for the federal government’s full $7,500 tax credit for eligible EV purchases starting next year.

The EV giant announced on its website that starting January 1, 2024, the tax credit will be cut in half to $3,750 for two variants of the Model 3.

Tesla did not provide a reason for the reduction in the tax credit and did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment. However, the alert comes after the Biden administration issued updated guidance last week aimed at helping automakers and consumers determine which electric vehicles (EVs) will qualify for taxes under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Are eligible for credit.

According to Inside EVs, Tesla posted a similar notice on its Model 3 page from July, alerting customers that the reduction in federal EV tax credits could begin in 2024, but did not specify this in a previous message. Which model variants may be affected?

President Biden previously set a goal of ensuring that 50% of car purchases are electric by 2030. His administration has adopted aggressive regulations targeting gas-powered cars in the future.

Treasury Department guidance, Released in conjunction with The White House Office of Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation and the Energy Department on Friday specifically defined the term “foreign entity of concern.”

Under the IRA, EVs are prohibited from receiving the $7,500 federal credit if they are assembled with any battery components or critical minerals derived from a foreign entity of concern (FEOC), starting in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The new guidance on IRAs is likely the reason why two of Tesla’s Model 3 variants will no longer qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit starting in 2024.

The new IRA guidance states that to be eligible for the $3,750 tax credit, a certain percentage of the value of an EV’s battery components must be manufactured or assembled in North America, and a certain percentage of the value of the critical minerals contained in them must be Needed The battery must be extracted or processed either in the US or by a country with which the US has a free trade agreement, as the IRA requires.

“Now the new tax rules are clear, and the Model 3 RWD and LR are likely to be penalized because their battery packs contain components from a so-called ‘foreign entity of concern’ – in this case, China,” Inside EVs reported.

