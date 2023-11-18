Federal crop insurance program faces bipartisan criticism

As part of the latest deal to avoid a government shutdown, Congress passed a one-year extension of the 2018 farm bill, which expired earlier this year. And while bipartisanship may be hard to find in Washington, there is one provision in the farm bill that has enemies across the political spectrum — the federal crop insurance program.

Crop insurance is a public-private partnership that helps make farmers whole when they lose crops or revenue due to events outside their control, such as extreme weather events. According to the Environmental Working Group, the program is set to pay out more than $19 billion in 2022 – the most ever paid out. But EWG, like many other left-leaning groups, has concerns about the program.

“Only 20% of farms in the U.S. actually participate in the crop insurance program,” said Anne Schechinger, agricultural economist and EWG’s Midwest director. “Most of the crop insurance money goes to just four main crops: corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton. And a lot of the money – 65% – goes to farmers in just 10 states.’

Unlike traditional insurance, where buyers pay a premium that goes to cover any losses, farmers only pay about 40% of their crop insurance premiums, and the other about 60% is paid by the federal government. goes.

And those taxpayer-funded subsidies draw the ire of many groups on the right, including the American Enterprise Institute and Taxpayers for Common Sense, which argue that, at a time of rising deficits, a program that costs $10 billion each year is ripe for review in the upcoming farm bill.

“Crop insurance reduces risk for farmers. But why can’t farmers mitigate risks in the market, such as diversifying their crops, diversifying their planting locations, buying financial contracts like futures contracts?” said Chris Edwards, an economist at the libertarian Cato Institute. “Why should they be treated differently from businesses in every other industry?”

Edwards pointed to research indicating that when farmers know their losses will be covered at a discounted rate, they may farm where they otherwise would not, with crops where they otherwise would not. Don’t try.

“Farmers will farm on more environmentally sensitive and marginal land because they get crop insurance subsidies,” Edwards said. “If you withdrew subsidies, farmers would be more hesitant to farm environmentally sensitive lands like wetlands.”

Even within the agriculture community, some groups are pushing for major changes to the program.

“The federal crop insurance program works very well for a small group of farmers and those left out [are] Small farmers, beginning farmers, BIPOC farmers, farmers who grow fruits and vegetables,” said Billy Hackett, policy specialist at the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. Hackett said crop insurance still exists today and benefits larger, wealthier farmers.

Taxpayers also subsidize the private insurance companies that are selling federal crop insurance policies, as well as the crop insurance agents selling the policies. This increases the crop insurance program’s administrative costs by about $1.5 billion a year, according to the Government Accountability Office, which has been encouraging Congress to take a closer look at the program for years.

Steve Morris, director of GAO’s Natural Resources and Environment team, said that even though relatively few farmers use federal crop insurance, those policies cover most of this country’s farmland. But this may limit the benefits of crop insurance to larger, wealthier farms, especially because there are no income limits for participation or limits on insurance payouts.

“So in other agriculture programs, a farmer will be eligible if their income is, let’s say, about $900,000 a year or less. Under the crop insurance program, there is no such limit,” Morris said. “So you can have a producer who has essentially unlimited income, and yet he is getting more than 60% premium subsidy from the government. …And in some cases, you had manufacturers that were receiving over a million dollars a year in premium subsidies for many years.

But farmers who use the program have built their business models around it and say they rely on the payments to keep farm incomes — and food prices — stable.

Mark Wilson co-owns Wilson-Legacy Farms in Smyrna, Delaware with his brother Denny, where they farm nearly 6,000 acres of mostly corn, soybeans and wheat across 50 farms.

“We use crop insurance as a tool. It’s like another fixed cost, like buying fuel for your tractor, making payments on machinery,” Mark Wilson said. “Unless you have a Hail Mary, you’ll never be able to collect, and then… you’ve still lost a lot of money. We are not looking for a trainwreck. We want to be able to farm for another year.

Grain elevator at one of the 50 farms owned by the Wilsons.

Wilson won’t say how much he contributes to crop insurance payments each year, but says it has saved him significant losses over many years. He argues that the crop insurance program really needs more subsidies so that more farmers can use it.

He said, “People who complain about crop insurance want farmers to take their own risk if they’re willing to pay $25 a pound for beef or $10 a gallon for milk.” Are.” “Take the government out of it, and then you’ll see what happens.”

That’s one of the arguments made by those who want to keep the program mostly as it is, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, which represents millions of farmers across the country.

“Farmers have to invest a large portion of their money into the crop they are growing when they put the seeds in the ground, with no guarantee at all that they will be able to get the money back when they harvest the crop. it. So it’s a very big risk,” said Bernt Nelson, economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation. He said farmers can assume some of that risk, “but a lot of things are out of our control. And that’s what that safety net is for, to make sure that farmers can come back next year and the year after that. …If we take that away, and the farmer can’t come back, we see more consolidation in the agriculture industry. And that’s a real problem.”

Congress has another year to work on the farm bill, and crop insurance is just one part of it, so there will likely be more debate ahead over how to balance these risks, and who should bear the costs. Is.

Additional reporting by Maya Marshall Hoff.

Source: www.marketplace.org