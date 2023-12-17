Federal agency cancels Georgia's plan to allow pharmacies to sell medical marijuana

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal drug officials are warning Georgia to postpone its plan to become the first state to allow pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana products.

News outlets report that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned pharmacies on November 27 that dispensing medical marijuana is a violation of federal law.

The Georgia Board of Pharmacy began accepting applications to dispense the products in October. Licenses have already been issued to 23 independent Georgia pharmacies, the board said.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, which oversees Georgia’s budding medical marijuana industry, said it cannot overrule the federal directive, even though pharmacies are allowed to dispense the products under state law.

Andrew Turnage, executive director of the commission, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it would be nice to see the state allow pharmacists to continue providing prescriptions for medical cannabis products as they do with other medications.

In a memo to pharmacies, the DEA said none of them can legally possess, handle or distribute marijuana or related products containing more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol — known as THC. Psychoactive chemical that intoxicates users.

Georgia allows patients with medical needs to purchase medical marijuana products with up to 5% THC. Marijuana sold for recreational use is usually at higher levels.

The DEA said it considers products derived from the cannabis plant with a THC content greater than 0.3% to be marijuana, making it illegal under federal drug law.

Georgia has allowed patients with certain conditions and physician approval to possess and consume low-THC medical cannabis products since 2015. But until April, there was no legal way for them to purchase the product in Georgia.

Nationwide, 24 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Another 23 allow some form of medical cannabis.

The recent DEA notice was published online by the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which generally opposes marijuana legalization.

Ira Katz of Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta told WXIA-TV that he believes pharmacies like his should be able to dispense products the same way marijuana dispensaries do.

“It doesn’t make sense to me that people can go to a dispensary and not a pharmacy,” he said. “We will buy it from the same producers.”

Mahlon Davidson, interim CEO of the Georgia Pharmacy Association, said he doubts independent pharmacists would risk jeopardizing their business by violating the DEA.

“The current conflict between state and federal law puts Georgia’s pharmacies in a difficult position,” the Georgia Pharmacy Association wrote in a letter to pharmacists, adding that the association would like to “provide timely information and assistance in navigating this.” Making maximum efforts to do.” Issue.”

Those who oppose rapid legalization of marijuana said the DEA’s stance would protect consumers and allow time for more research.

Michael Mumper, executive director of the nonprofit Georgians for Responsible Marijuana Policy, said consumers have confidence that drugs dispensed from pharmacies are thoroughly tested, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and federally legal. That’s not the case with medical marijuana, Mumper said.

But the federal stance could change if a recent proposal to loosen restrictions on marijuana passes. In August the US Department of Health and Human Services proposed removing marijuana from the restricted list of Schedule I substances and reclassifying it as a low-risk Schedule III drug.

Source: apnews.com