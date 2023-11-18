Fed will likely dash investors’ hopes of 4 rate cuts in 2024

curb Your Enthusiasm. The title of Larry David’s long-running HBO series may prove to be suitable investment advice, given how sharply bonds and stocks rose last week after the government reported consumer prices rose 0.1 percentage points in October. It happened as economists had predicted. The core consumer price index was unchanged for the month (after turning down a 0.04% rise) while the “core” measure excluding food and energy costs was up 0.2%.

Inflation was zero in October, following a further reduction in housing spending. Measured from a year earlier, overall consumer prices rose 3.2%, while core prices rose 4.0% and core ex-housing rose only 1.4%. In other words, if you didn’t eat food, drive a car, or pay for electricity, heat, or hot water, or keep a roof over your head, inflation was negligible.

Such measures sent markets into a frenzy, which probably says more about investor psychology than the health of the economy. Main Street is seeing higher prices, with round numbers rising by 18% since December 2020, and dismissing as elitist the slower rate of increase is evidence of low inflation. Wall Street views the decline in inflation as a sign of the Federal Reserve’s long-awaited end to interest rate hikes and an early rate cut next year.

The federal-funds futures market is forecasting four 25-basis-point (one-quarter percentage point) cuts by the end of 2024 in view of the latest CPI print, according to the CME Fedwatch site. From the current target range of 5.25%-5.50%, futures market prices discount an initial trim coming on May Day next year, another in late July, followed by moves in mid-September and mid-December.

The latest Bank of America global fund manager survey, released just ahead of Tuesday’s CPI print, showed that professional investors were already expecting this. About 61% were looking for lower bond yields, the highest in the history of the widely watched survey. Reflecting that conviction, portfolio managers overweighted bonds the most in two decades, except in December 2008 and March 2009, during the financial crisis.

This would be the seventh time since mid-2022 that the market expects the Fed to “pivot” toward lower short-term interest rates, according to a client note written by Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen after the CPI report.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

“On the last six occasions, those expectations have been dashed, because inflation has been too strong for the Fed to be comfortable cutting rates,” he wrote.

Inflation has topped the central bank’s 2% target since the start of 2021, while the most recent summary of economic projections, released in September, envisions another increase in December and just two cuts next year. This adds up to an average expectation that the fed-funds rate will be 5.1% at the end of 2024, which is well above what the futures market is pricing in for a 4.38% midpoint by then. The consistent story of this rate cycle is that investors have prematurely delayed expectations for a Fed rate cut and have had to move their timing forward into the future.

The market euphoria — the S&P 500 index is up nearly 10% from its low since October and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury is down half a percentage point from its peak above 5% — suggests “a Goldilocks scenario.” , in which inflation has ended and real growth remains strong, according to a report by Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, is once again the dominant narrative.

But softening financial conditions should mean the economy will slow slightly in the first quarter of next year, defeating the Fed’s stated objective of further curbing inflation. It may seem circular, but the decline in bond yields, which was based on an anticipated Fed rate cut in 2024, could actually prevent Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow monetary-policy makers from lowering rates.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income, similarly thinks that persistent inflation above 2% will prevent the Fed from cutting as much as the market expects. Moreover, continued Treasury borrowing needs from the “huge” budget deficit will prevent bond yields from falling meaningfully, he said in an interview.

Specifically, TIP hopes to “normalize” the yield curve, with long-term interest rates 50 to 100 basis points higher than short-term cash rates. So even with Fed cuts, bond investors should expect returns only from interest income, not from the price appreciation that would accompany a decline in long-term Treasury yields, as fund managers in a BofA survey estimated.

Instead, TIP is emphasizing returns from corporate obligations, both investment-grade and high-yield credit. Furthermore, they like high quality collateralized debt obligations. (CLOs divide a portfolio of corporate loans into tranches; the first tranche is paid off first and is the least risky, while successive loans yield higher returns commensurate with their greater risk.) Corporate credit as a result of the federal government But yields could outperform Treasuries. Large scale borrowing is needed, he says.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

The deal clearly goes against the market’s anticipated scenario of a big Fed rate cut of a full percentage point in the coming year. Fixed income investors would do well to consider the relatively defensive funds highlighted in our October 30 bond-market cover story, which emphasize shorter durations and higher yields. In other words, they should curb their enthusiasm about further bond rallies.

write to Randall W. Forsyth at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com