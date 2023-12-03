Fed: “We don't talk about rate cuts – no! No! No!”

The title of this blog was inspired by Disney Encanto, a story about a family living in a charming villa in the mountains of Colombia. Cracks begin to appear in the foundation of the grand villa, and it is Bruno, an outcast family member, who holds the key to stopping the foundation from collapsing. Here is the song from the referenced production We don’t talk about Bruno – no! No! No!

The monetary policy of high interest rates and reduction in money supply has resulted in cracks appearing in the foundation of the economy. But the Fed continues to suggest rates will remain on hold higher for a long timeIn other words , They won’t talk about cutting rates!

10-year treasury rate universal value advisor

In previous blogs we have discussed the issue that the Fed created for itself in 2012 when it decided to become “transparent” and make public the individual projections, dot-plots, of interest rates by members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Started doing. , and allowed those members to publicly discuss their personal economic projections and what they would mean for policy.

Before 2012, the Fed never provided any guidance. As a result, market players would look for subtle clues as to what the Fed was thinking, for example, the thickness of Alan Greenspan’s briefcase. Since adopting “transparency”, the Fed has taken on the difficult task of managing market expectations, and now must be cognizant of any FOMC member comments that may reflect on policy. It was specifically noted financial Times on Friday (1 December)scheduled tribe) in a story by Colby Smith titled “Fed shy away from talk of interest rate cuts”.

“Officially… the hesitation to more directly address the parameters of a rate cut stems partly from a fear that doing so might trigger a wave of easing of financial conditions.”

The fact that FOMC members, in recent public comments, have acknowledged that monetary policy appears to be working (recent inflation data came in lower than expected) has been interpreted by the market to mean that interest rates are on the rise. The peak has arrived, and that next policy step will be to lower rates. Wall Street’s prospects for this have recently changed with a rate cut to 2024 on June 12th May 1st meetingsscheduled tribe conclave. Note the yield on the 10-year in the chart at the top of this blog. The treasury has come full circle from the beginning of September to December 1stscheduled tribe, At the Fed’s September meetings, to manage market expectations so that financial conditions remain strong, the Fed emphasized higher for a long time mantra. And that’s what led to the 10-year. Treasury yields will rise from 4.2% to 5.0% by the end of October. Since then, inflation has moderated and public comments from the FOMC have acknowledged that additional rate hikes on the 10-year are unlikely. Yields are back at 4.2% levels where they were before September (higher for a long time) meeting.

Yet, despite the incoming data, this FOMC still believes, or feels that it should act the way it believes, that the war on inflation has not yet been won, and that it will keep rates at extremely restrictive levels. But wants to keep. But financial markets are not cooperating because inflation data came in well below expectations, and because FOMC member speeches suggest the Fed may be hiking. Historically, the first rate cut comes 10 months after the last rate increase which was on July 26th, This casts doubt on the meeting of May 2024.

Accommodation

Housing is a key component of the economy, and the news there is not good.

US Pending Home Sales Index universal value advisor

Pending home sales (new contracts) fell -1.5% in October, and the series is down -6.6% from a year earlier. Importantly, its current level is the lowest in the history of the series, which began in 2001. This series is the precursor to existing home sales, which are completed sales contracts.

Looking at the chart of pending sales shown above, it is no surprise that existing home sales also fell (-4.1%) in October from September levels (and September fell -2.2% from August). October’s numbers were the lowest in 13 years. Looking back a year, sales are down -14.6%. We are now seeing the beginning of the impact on home prices, as the average sales price was down -0.3%, not by much, but a start!

As noted in previous blogs, because most homeowners have mortgage rates in the 3%-4% range, current mortgage rates (mid-7% range, down from 8% in October) have made the market for existing homes for sale. The list has been reduced to a record low. As a result, those who have the means and desire to buy have flocked to the new home market. Even there, it is not an easy sell. Notice on the chart that new home prices are down more than -17% year over year. That, and some reduction in mortgage rates, is all that is needed to complete the selloff in this market. And that -17% is another sign that inflation is slowing down.

Average sales price of new homes % year-on-year universal value advisor

beige book

The Beige Book is a collection of details about economic conditions in each of the 12 Federal Reserve districts. The latest release was, to say the least, expected to have a negative impact on the economic environment. Four districts said economic growth was “modest”, while another eight said conditions were flat or down slightly. Contrary to such recent reports, none of the districts reported any real economic growth, nor any prospects for it. As far as immediate prospects for holiday retail sales are concerned, the Beige Book pointed out: rising price sensitivity; Increased discounting, and consumer budget awareness.

retail

Speaking of holiday retail sales, early reports from Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday indicate a significant increase in customers picking up Buy Now, Pay Later Options when shopping online, up 19% from a year ago. This appears to be a sign of some of the stress being seen in consumer budgets.

We noted in our previous blog that employment specialist firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas indicated that seasonal holiday hiring plans are the lowest in a decade, down -40% compared to 2021. This would signal that retailers are bracing for slower holiday sales. best Buy

BBY

Kohl’s, Nordstrom, and Lowe’s all reported declines in same-store sales in Q3, indicating no growth on the horizon, and cut previous guidance for 2023. According to Rosenberg Research, all but a few of the S&P 500 companies are reporting Q3 results. It says a lot about the cracks in the foundation when 72% missed top revenues and 59% missed earnings.

Production

The latest manufacturing PMI indexes from both the Dallas and Richmond Feds continued to show contraction. The temperature in Dallas in November was -19.9, and that’s despite record high energy production in Texas. New orders, shipments, production and workweeks all fell from October levels. And, while employment was positive (+5.0), it was significantly lower than its reading two months earlier, in September (+13.6). Three out of four indicators of inflation were more negative in November compared to October.

Backlog: -18.1 vs -12.9 and lowest since start of pandemic (April 2020)

Delivery Time: -8.1 vs -7.8

Received prices: -6.2 vs -2.1

Prices paid: Although still rising (+12.6), they were down from +25.0 just two months ago.

Data from the Richmond Fed was similar. The overall index was -5; Backlogs and shipments decreased and employment stabilized. Both prices paid and received increased (+3% and 2%, respectively), but at a much slower pace than the nearly 10% rate a year earlier.

As we have seen in many of our previous blogs, manufacturing in the US has probably already entered a recession.

Like the US, manufacturing PMIs for all major European countries (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain) were also in contraction, with the euro area overall showing at 44.2 in November (below 50 is contraction) versus 43.1 in October. Print.

inflation

The latest inflation data has pleasantly surprised many people:

· 0% CPI m/m (m/m) October;

· -0.1% CPI ex-shelter M/M October; +1.5% y/y (y/y) (+8.2% y/y Oct ’22);

· -1.1% Apartment Inventory Index Y/Y, and now negative for four consecutive months;

· +0.2% Average Hourly Earnings M/M October; Weakest since Feb. 22 (where’s the terrible wage price spiral?);

· -0.5% Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m Oct;

· +0.1% core PPI (ex-food and energy);

· 0.0% Services PPI

· -6.5% Core Crude PPI y/y Oct;

· -1.5% semi-processed core goods Y/Y October;

· -0.3% volume spending on durable goods M/M October;

Auto: -0.8%;

Furniture: -2.5%;

Clothing: -0.3%;

· -0.1% restaurants (negative for the first time since February).

We believe it is unfortunate that the primary inflation measure is a 12-month look-back (ie, the 3.2% headline for October uses October ’22 as its base) rather than a shorter period of three or six months. Which gives better results. Reading what is happening currently. Using shorter time periods allows faster (and better) policy responses. Furthermore, the shelter component of the CPI (33% weighting) has a widely known and well-recognized flaw which we have discussed in depth in previous blogs.

Year-to-date growth in Apartment Inventory Index vs. CPI (Rent) vs. CPI (Overall) Bureau of Labor Statistics, Apartment List

The chart shows the CPI (red line), the current (updated) apartment inventory index which plots actual current rents (violet line), and the rent component of the CPI (blue line). Note the large difference between the Apartment Inventory Index (+1.1% in November) and the BLS Index (+7.2% in October). If one removes the shelter component, the other 67% of items in the CPI increased by +1.5% on a y/y comparison. And, if we substitute the apartment inventory -1.1% figure for the 33% weighted shelter component, the result will show a headline Y/Y CPI of +0.6%. Is it any wonder that financial markets are moving toward easing financial conditions?

Because Fed economists are aware of these issues, they are able to forecast continued falling inflation. The chart shows the SF Fed’s forecast that by the end of 2024, deflation is more likely to become a topic of discussion at the Fed.

SF Fed Inflation Forecast Haver Analytics, BLS, Rosenberg Research

final thoughts

We’re seeing rising defaults in auto and other consumer loan categories, and, as we’ve seen in multiple blogs, the consumer is using every available avenue to continue spending (record high credit card balances, and, as As mentioned above, “buy now pay later”).

These developments indicate lower consumption as retailers brace for the holiday shopping period (lower seasonal hiring, lower guidance).

As a direct result of the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy, home sales have entered a recession. There is no inventory of existing homes for sale, and to sell new homes, developers have had to make significant price concessions.

With manufacturing shut down, and persistent unemployment claims (people out of work for more than a week) rising, it’s clear that the market for hot jobs has cooled. We hope that on Friday (December 8)th) Employment reports that the unemployment rate will break the 4% level.

When we look at other major economies, Europe and China, we see similar slowdowns. In our last blog we looked at how China was exporting deflation to its trading partners.

However, there is good news! The data strongly suggests that the inflation dragon is dying. As mentioned, because they fear inflation rising again, the Fed still does not want financial markets to ease financial conditions. And while Fed economists acknowledge victory, the Fed’s leadership is not yet ready to admit it. Thus, the attitude that “We don’t talk about cutting rates – no!” No! No!” because this will only encourage markets to loosen financial conditions more rapidly than the Fed wishes.

our approach:

A recession is coming if it hasn’t started yet;

The inflation battle has already been won;

The longer the Fed waits to move rates toward neutral (2.5%), the longer the duration and depth of the recession;

Deflation will be a major economic theme by the end of 2024.

,Joshua Barron and Eugene Hoover contributed to this blog,