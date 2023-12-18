Fed tries to rein in markets – NBC New York

This report is from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open provides investors with everything they need to know, no matter where they are. like what you see? you can subscribe Here,

What you need to know today

Fall in Asian markets

US markets rose on Friday amid a choppy day of trading, leading major indices to rise for the seventh consecutive week. However, Asia-Pacific markets declined on Monday, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling nearly 1%. SenseTime shares dragged it down, falling as much as 18.25% to an all-time low on news of the company’s founder’s demise.

cool the heat

The US Federal Reserve’s last meeting, during which it hinted at three rate cuts for 2024, had created “irrational exuberance”, said FDIC Chair Sheila Bair. The Fed seems to be aware of this and is trying to dampen the market’s optimism. “We’re not really talking about a rate cut right now,” New York Federal Reserve President John Williams told CNBC.

reduced risk appetite

For the first half of the year, family offices in Asia had placed big bets on riskier assets, said Hannes Hofmann of Citi Private Bank. This is because Asian family offices were expecting an improvement in China’s economy. But as the country’s economy slows and Asian stock markets lag the US, risk appetite is waning, according to a global survey by Citi Private Bank.

AI lost its job

There are signs that humans are losing their jobs due to artificial intelligence. According to a recent report from ResumeBuilder, 37% of respondents say AI will replace workers this year, while 44% report AI will result in layoffs in 2024. But experts say this trend is not a wholesale replacement of humans — but rather a redefinition of what types of jobs we can do.

[PRO] ‘Ready to pounce’

Jefferies is “poised to pounce” on a number of global stocks next year, investment bank analysts wrote. Three stocks, including companies with strong cash flows and attractive risk-reward ratios, made Jefferies’ top picks for 2024. And they all have at least a 60% potential edge.

Bottom-line

It appears that the “everything rally” inspired by Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting has lost its legs – and not just because the Fed itself seemed a little scared of how aggressively the market expects rate cuts for next year. are doing.

According to the dot plot, which is an estimate of how Fed officials expect interest rates to be in the future, there could be three 25-basis-point cuts next year. But markets think there’s a more than 38% chance rates will fall to a range of 3.75% to 4% by December next year — that’s six 25-basis-point cuts, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On Friday, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams tried to rein in some of that enthusiasm.

Asked about futures pricing for a rate cut in March, Williams said, “I think it’s too early to think about that.”

Williams also warned that rates could rise.

“One thing we have also learned over the past year is that data can change and in surprising ways, so we need to be prepared to tighten policy further if inflation progress stalls or reverses.” Is.”

This could be one of the reasons why the market remained volatile on Friday. The S&P 500 was essentially unchanged, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%.

That said, Friday also saw a quarterly phenomenon known as “triple witching,” which is the confluence of the expirations of stock index futures and options, as well as individual stock options. Additionally, the S&P and Nasdaq-100 rebalanced their indices, meaning that the weight of some stocks on the index was changed. This could lead to overestimated prices and increased volatility as investors rebalance their portfolios, accordingly.

Ultimately, perhaps investors shouldn’t be surprised or disappointed by the rally’s waning. “The market doesn’t go up every day, no matter how strong the trend,” explains Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at e-Trade. “Pullbacks and disruptions are inevitable, no matter how big they are or how long they last.”

The result is that even the decline will not last. Barring any setbacks, signs point to Santa spreading cheer across markets as the year draws to a close.

— CNBC’s Yun Li contributed to this report.

Source: www.nbcnewyork.com