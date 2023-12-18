Fed tries to cool the heat

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on December 14, 2023 in New York City.

Angela Weiss | AFP | getty images

triple witch

U.S. markets were mostly up amid a choppy day of trading Friday that could have been triggered by a phenomenon called “triple witching” – the simultaneous expiration of stock options and stock index futures and options. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index ended the day flat, giving up previous gains of about 0.5%. But it rose 0.91% last week, which was its fifth week of wins.

cool the heat

While markets felt euphoric after the last US Federal Reserve meeting during which three rate cuts for 2024 were hinted at, Fed officials appear to be tamping down the enthusiasm. “We’re not really talking about a rate cut right now,” New York Federal Reserve President John Williams told CNBC. “We have to be prepared to move further to tighten policy if the progress of inflation is to be halted.”

City works remotely

CNBC has learned that Citigroup employees were told they could work remotely for the final two weeks of December, making last week the last in-person experience this year for many employees. But this benefit comes at a stressful moment. Some employees expressed concern over whether they will keep their jobs next year as CEO Jane Fraser finalizes her sweeping corporate restructuring – which has already resulted in layoffs.

AI lost its job

There are signs that humans are losing their jobs due to artificial intelligence. According to a recent report from ResumeBuilder, 37% of respondents say AI will replace workers this year, while 44% report AI will result in layoffs in 2024. But experts say this trend is not a wholesale replacement of humans — but rather a redefinition of what types of jobs we can do.

[PRO] focus on pce

Compared to last week, this week was relatively mild in terms of economic data and market-moving events. But investors should keep an eye on the personal consumption expenditure index on Friday. Economists expect PCE to show a decline in inflation. But if it surprises to the upside, it would derail the Fed’s plan — and potentially prevent a brutal market rally.

It appears that the “everything rally” inspired by Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting has lost its legs – and not just because the Fed itself seemed a little scared of how aggressively the market expects rate cuts for next year. are doing.

According to the dot plot, which is an estimate of how Fed officials expect interest rates to be in the future, there could be three 25-basis-point cuts next year. But the market thinks there’s a 34.7% chance that rates will fall to a range of 3.75% to 4% by December next year, according to the CME FedWatch tool – that’s six 25-basis-point cuts.

On Friday, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams tried to rein in some of that enthusiasm.

Asked about futures pricing for a rate cut in March, Williams said, “I think it’s too early to think about that.”

Williams also warned that rates could rise.

“One thing we have also learned over the past year is that data can change and in surprising ways, so we need to be prepared to tighten policy further if inflation progress stalls or reverses.” Is.”

This could be one of the reasons why the market remained volatile on Friday. The S&P 500 was essentially unchanged, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%.

That said, Friday also saw a quarterly phenomenon known as “triple witching,” which is the confluence of the expirations of stock index futures and options, as well as individual stock options. Additionally, the S&P and Nasdaq-100 rebalanced their indices, meaning that the weight of some stocks on the index was changed. This could lead to overestimated prices and increased volatility as investors rebalance their portfolios, accordingly.

Ultimately, perhaps investors shouldn’t be surprised or disappointed by the rally’s waning. “The market doesn’t go up every day, no matter how strong the trend,” explains Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at e-Trade. “Pullbacks and disruptions are inevitable, no matter how big they are or how long they last.”

The result is that even the decline will not last. Barring any setbacks, signs point to Santa spreading cheer across markets as the year draws to a close.

— CNBC’s Yun Li contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com