Fed to keep rates on hold until at least July; First cut not start of stimulus wave: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold until at least July, sooner rather than later, according to a small majority of economists in a Reuters poll who said the first cut would be to adjust the real rate of interest. Will be for, not the beginning of encouragement.

All but five of 102 economists in a Dec. 1-6 Reuters poll said the Fed is likely to make further increases this cycle, though Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that policymakers “could consider further tightening of policy if it is appropriate to do so.” Ready to toughen up”.

The debate has now focused on how long the federal funds rate will remain in its current 5.25%-5.50% range and by how much it will be cut next year, with the survey showing that it is much lower than what markets are currently expecting. will be.

Despite recent strong economic growth and inflation running above target, the market is looking at a correction of about 150 basis points starting in March next year, a sharp change from the “high for a long time” narrative of just a few weeks ago. Is.

Economists are less confident that the Fed will start cutting so soon, with slightly more than half, 52 out of 102, forecasting no rate cuts until at least July. Nearly three-quarters of forecasters, 72 out of 102, predicted a cut of 100 basis points or less next year.

The proportion of Fed watchers who expect a cut sometime in the first six months of the year has been moving in the opposite direction of the markets and has declined steadily in recent months from more than 70% in September.

“We agree that the Fed will cut in 2024, but markets seem to be underestimating that extremely high inflation will delay a cut until activity more clearly slows,” said Andrew Hollenhorst, Citi’s chief U.S. economist. It may not happen.”

The markets have moved rapidly. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has fallen sharply over the past month, after surpassing 5% in October. The S&P 500 is up more than 19% for the year, with November having its best month since July 2022.

“We expect strong core…inflation to disrupt the slow-inflation narrative in the coming months,” said Hollenhorst, who expects the Federal Open Market Committee to begin cutting in the third quarter of next year.

“And even if we are wrong and inflation remains soft, as long as activity continues, the Committee can take the opportunity to enhance its credibility by waiting for even stronger evidence that inflation has slowed consistently.”

All inflation measures surveyed by Reuters – consumer price index (CPI), core CPI, PCE and core PCE – were predicted to decline gradually but remain above the central bank’s 2% PCE target until at least 2025. .

Nevertheless, the interest rate adjusted for inflation – the real rate – will become more restrictive if it is left unchanged as price pressures will subside and create a risk of the economy slowing down too much.

More than two-thirds of respondents, 26 of 38, who answered an additional question said that adjusting the real rate cut would encourage a Fed rate cut first, rather than requiring a shift toward stimulating the economy. will get.

The world’s No. 1 economy, after growing at a strong annual pace of 5.2% last quarter, was expected to lose momentum this quarter and grow 1.2% on average and 1.2% in 2024.

Still, the economy has performed well in the most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades, growing by 525 basis points and is expected to continue adding thousands of jobs while keeping the unemployment rate low and price pressures high.

“With the current policy stance being ‘more accommodative,’ the Fed’s courage to remain on hold will be challenged,” said Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley. He warned against calling next year’s steps an easy cycle.

“When the Fed starts cutting rates in 2024, it is maintaining a certain level of restrictiveness while driving inflation downwards…Cutting versus easing is not just semantics, it is a significant difference.”

