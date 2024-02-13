Fed steps in to ease FAFSA financial aid chaos, but no quick solution emerges

Under intense pressure, federal education officials on Tuesday sought to ease the crisis caused by the problematic rollout of the key forms used by aspiring college students to calculate the all-important financial aid packages tied to their upcoming college acceptances. Another round of measures announced.

The online form, known as FAFSA or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which was first available in late October, was not fully available until mid-January. That delay and numerous computer glitches led to a sharp decline in the number of submissions – nearly halving by the end of January.

The disappointing irony for students is that the new system was expected to make things easier and faster, but so far it has resulted in exactly the opposite.

The steps announced Tuesday do not actually fix computer problems students are experiencing with the form. Instead, the Education Department reduced federal oversight of the financial aid system — at least temporarily — to streamline the process. Fewer students must verify their identity or financial information; A small number of colleges will face program review and such review may be delayed beyond the current crisis period.

Officials said they will still be able to target suspected fraud or partially prevent it because the new form connects directly online to tax information filed by parents with the Internal Revenue Service.

“Our top priority is to ensure that students can receive maximum financial aid to help pursue their higher education goals,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a telephone media briefing Monday. “These steps reflect the many conversations my colleagues and I have had with college and university leaders, financial aid administrators, students and parents, and others on the front lines.”

Democratic lawmakers, loathe to criticize the Biden administration in re-election mode, expressed their displeasure in a letter to Cardona’s agency on Monday.

“Any delays in financial aid processing will most impact students who need the most help, including many students of color, students from mixed-status families, students from rural backgrounds, students experiencing homelessness or foster care.” , first generation students and. Disadvantaged communities,” wrote the lawmakers, who included Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

There has been sharp criticism, particularly from Republicans in Congress, including Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

“The Department of Education has had more than three years to prepare and yet students are able to use their completed applications to receive federal, state and campus-based financial aid,” Cassidy wrote in a Jan. 12 letter to Cardona. Are not able to.” “This is unacceptable and does not appear to be in line with industry standards for website development and launch.”

He added: “The failed rollout means students will be forced to make financial aid decisions with less time and less information than before. Where to go to college, and how to finance it, is one of the most important financial decisions a person will make in his or her lifetime. ED needs to make that decision not difficult but easy.

Cassidy and other Republican lawmakers have called for an investigation.

Each year, approximately 17 million students fill out the FAFSA as the first step in receiving financial aid. The Feds turn over the processed applications to colleges, which use them to create financial aid packages. The Department of Education predicted that the new FAFSA would result in more than 610,000 students from low-income backgrounds becoming eligible to receive federal Pell Grants and more than 1.5 million students becoming eligible to receive the maximum Pell Award of $7,395.

The latest actions, announced last week, include appointing support teams to help colleges manage the new process and crunch data coming in later than usual. The department also pledged $50 million to nonprofits to provide similar support for both colleges and families.

Education Department officials said lack of funds has contributed significantly to the problems.

“Congress had set a deadline for us to start three major modernization projects within a few months,” said a senior department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Officials were referring to the complex decline of student loan payments as well as the new FAFSA.

“Congress did not provide a sufficient amount of increased funding to implement these… bipartisan projects that we requested, and here we are well into the fiscal year and we don’t even have any for this year. There is no budget. So it is very challenging for us to live up to the level of service we want to provide.”

The Democratic lawmakers also acknowledged in the letter that the Education Department “will need less funding than anticipated to complete the work properly and on time.”

The latest FAFSA measures will not be a panacea.

For example, the department still has no solution to the apparent malfunction of the system when a student reports that his or her parents do not have a Social Security number.

“We are meeting daily to chart a way forward on this,” said a senior department official. “At this moment I have no news to share. But this is an issue that is very important to us and we are working very hard to find a way forward.

One possible solution for families in this situation is to file a paper version of the FAFSA, bypassing the computer glitches.

Authorities had no ready answers to the almost endless waits for help and automated hang-ups on phone-help lines.

As a condition of attending the briefing, journalists had to agree to identify any senior officials by name. Only Secretary Cardona spoke on the record, but he did not take questions and left the briefing before the question-and-answer began.

But Cardona talked about the technical challenge that results in “a delay in completely fixing a broken system that’s older than me.”

“This is about delivering on the promise of transformational change,” Cardona said. “This is about fixing a broken system that is failing too many students and that we have normalized in this country. “This is about ensuring that the doors to higher education open to so many more students whose lives could be changed for the better, but are hindered by the cost and complexity of the system.”

As of the end of January, about 700,000 seniors nationwide had filed applications, down from about 1.5 million applicants at the same time last year, according to the National College Attainment Network, which analyzes U.S. Education Department data.

In California, only 16.1% of seniors had submitted a FAFSA as of Feb. 2, a more than 57% decline from the same date last year, according to the network’s data.

The delays led the University of California and California State University to announce last week that they would extend the May 1 deadline for first-year students to accept their admissions offers through fall 2024. Both systems announced extensions until at least May 15. The state, which awards Cal Grants through the California Student Aid Commission, has extended the priority deadline for submitting financial aid applications by one month, to April 2.

Calabasas High senior Adam Swarth was hoping to complete the college application process early. But instead, the FAFSA issues got worse and the stressful times became longer. He is still worried.

“We don’t understand exactly what the problems are,” he said. “We just know that problems exist. I probably won’t be able to go to the college of my choice because the college won’t have a financial package ready for me by the time I have to make a decision.

Source: www.bing.com