Fed Stay Put: 5 Winning Tech ETFs

As expected, the Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will keep its benchmark interest rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%. This represents the highest interest rate level in two decades. However, the central bank has left the door open to possible future actions as it grapples with the continuing challenge of reining in inflation and steering the economy toward its 2% inflation target.

In response to the Fed’s decision, Treasury yields moved lower, with the 10-year yield trading at 4.77% from 4.88% recorded a day earlier. As the Fed remained accommodative and yields fell, high-growth sectors like technology that perform better in a low-rate environment benefited.

upgrading economic valuation

In its official statement, the Fed upgraded its assessment of the United States economy for the third quarter of 2023, from describing it as “solid” in September to now describing it as “strong”. This change in language reflects the recent surge in economic activity that has attracted the attention of policymakers and analysts. Notably, the US economy grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in Q3 (Read: Consumer spending boosts US Q3 GDP: Buy ETFs).

The US central bank noted that job growth had “moderated” compared to their previous assessment, where they had indicated that job growth had “slowed” during the period between meetings. Despite this softening, job gains are still considered strong, and the unemployment rate remains at historically low levels. However, the statement stressed that inflation remains a matter of concern and remains high.

Changing bets on future rate hikes

A significant change in market dynamics was observed following the Fed’s announcement regarding future rate hikes. According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors now have a 67.3% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold during its January meeting. This represents a substantial increase from the 59.3% probability seen a day earlier. Also, there is a 75% chance of the Fed keeping rates the same at the December meeting, which is higher than the 68.9% chance recorded on October 31, 2023.

Winning Tech ETFs

The prospect of rates falling from the highs below on November 1, 2023 has had a positive impact on major tech ETFs. Against this backdrop, below we highlight some tech ETFs that have risen on November 1, 2023.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (xlk,

The fund weighs about 47% in Apple and Microsoft. The fund charges a fee of 10 bps. The ETF XLK rose about 1.9% on Nov. 1, 2023, while after hours it was up about 0.3%.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (smh,

The fund is heavy on Nvidia (21.58%), followed by Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). The fund SMH, which charges 35 bps in fees, rose 2.5% on Nov. 1, 2023 and added about 0.9% after hours.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC,

The fund is also heavy on Apple (21.80%) and Microsoft (20.70%). The fund charges a fee of 8 bps. The fund rose 1.7% and gained more than 1.6% after hours.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (igv,

The fund is heavy on Microsoft (8.69%), Abobe (8.30%) and Salesforce (8.12%). The fund charges 41 bps. The fund rose 0.8% and was up about 0.3% after hours.

iShares Global Tech ETF (ixn,

The fund’s top holdings are Apple (21.24%), Microsoft (19.77%) and Nvidia (4.52%). The fund charges 41 bps. The fund rose 1.8% and was up about 0.02% after hours.

