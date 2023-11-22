OTTAWA – Nearly half of the Canada Growth Fund for clean technology investments will be allocated to special contracts aimed at giving companies the confidence needed to make larger investments to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland used her fall economic update on Tuesday to confirm that the fund – which she launched a year ago in her 2022 fall economic statement – ​​will be the key vehicle for delivering carbon contracts to make up the difference.

He said up to $7 billion of the $15 billion fund would be set aside for contracts for difference, some of which are already being negotiated.

The contracts acknowledge that companies are deciding whether to invest in things that reduce their carbon emissions based on how much they expect to pay for the carbon price over several years. Those investments will be justified only if they cost less than the company would pay in carbon pricing without the technology.

If the carbon pricing system changes in the future, the investments companies make to avoid paying may become much less attractive. Contracts for difference are a kind of insurance policy against the carbon price falling or ending, making clean tech investments less risky.

Freeland has been floating the idea of ​​carbon contracts for difference for more than a year, as major energy companies, in particular, look for additional support to remain competitive in the face of massive subsidies proposed under the US Inflation Reduction Act.

She said Tuesday that she wants Canadians to know that no other country is competing hard with the United States for clean technology transition investments.

“We are in a race, and we are committed to owning the podium. And that’s what we saw in the budget in the spring, and that’s what we see in this economic update,” he said at a news conference just before tabling the House. Are.” Fall update in the House of Commons.

“It’s a plan to attract investment. It’s a plan for economic transformation, for industrial transformation. Most of all, it’s a plan for good jobs for Canadians today and tomorrow.”

The contract could be the final piece of the puzzle that major oil sands companies need to start building large-scale carbon capture and storage projects, which are vital if Canada wants any chance of meeting its next emissions targets.

The Pathways Alliance, an organization of Canada’s largest oil sands companies, is working toward such projects, but it is looking for more support than that offered as part of new tax credits for the technology.

The federal government provided additional details Tuesday about that tax credit, including a timeline for finalizing it.

Kendall Dilling, chair of the Pathways Alliance, said the group is pleased that the government intends to introduce credit legislation before the end of the year.

“Clear policy and legislation to support government investment in major emissions reduction projects is essential to provide the certainty needed to remain cost competitive with other oil producing regions around the world,” Dilling said in a statement.

But Michael Bernstein, executive director of the nonprofit Clean Prosperity, said it’s the carbon contract announcement that really has the potential to spur low-carbon economic growth in this country.

“These contracts have the potential to land some of Canada’s most promising industrial emissions reduction projects,” Bernstein said in a news release.

“To make Canada a competitive destination for low-carbon investments we need carbon contracts to make a difference.”

Dilling said Pathways Alliance is also encouraged that “the government has allocated more resources to carbon contracts for differences, and we look forward to working with the government and the Canada Growth Fund to see this “How they can be applied to carbon capture and storage projects.”

The Liberals’ carbon pricing policy has been politically unstable for years, amid heavy conservative criticism.

In recent weeks, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre moved to schedule the next election around it, even though that election is still nearly two years away.

The Liberals’ recent move to freeze a carbon price on home heating oil for three years was seen by some pundits as a sign that they too were backing away from one of their signature policies, injecting further uncertainty into the system. .

The fall update also promised some movement on previously announced tax credits for the clean-tech transition, with legislation creating tax credits for carbon capture and storage and clean technology expected in the next few weeks.

The document also states that a long-awaited Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program will be established to enable Indigenous communities to access the capital needed to engage in major energy projects.

However, the statement did not clarify whether the guarantee would be offered for oil and gas projects as well as new clean energy projects.

Industry and communities alike have called for its inclusion.

An Indigenous loan guarantee will protect lenders from potential default by including language that a third party – in this case, the federal government – ​​will pay the bill if the borrower defaults.

Indigenous loan guarantees are already available in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, but the lack of a federal program has led to criticism from industry and First Nations leaders that jurisdictional gaps hinder economic growth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

