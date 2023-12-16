Fed recognizes return of inflation; financial markets celebrate

Despite the fact that markets were more than 90% certain that the Fed had hiked, both equity and fixed income markets were surprised that the hawkishness that had prevailed for the past 18 months had completely disappeared. We were surprised too! Liberal policy statements and Chair Powell’s conduct complemented each other. We believe much of the Fed meeting was focused on what the rate cut cycle should look like and what its pace should be. Clearly, the Fed is now reading the same lesson as the market regarding the inflation devil. Then, officially, the inflation war is over and the inflation enemy has been defeated. And, as we predicted in our September 22 blog, the “higher for a long time” proved to be “temporary.”

Market reaction was swift in both equity and fixed-income markets. The S&P 500, already near all-time highs, rose 1.4% on Fed Day (Wednesday, December 13) and bonds were up strongly, as seen in the 10-year chart. Treasuries whose yield had reached 5% just two months ago. It closed at 3.915% on Friday (December 15) and we believe it is headed lower.

Last Tuesday (December 12), the day before the Fed meeting, the probability of a rate cut at their March meeting was 40%. By market close on Friday, they were up 70%. The Fed’s Survey of Economic Estimates (SEP), widely known as the “dot-plot”, is published every quarter. The report published after the recent meeting showed an average fed funds rate of 4.625% at the end of 2024, which is 75 basis points below current levels (ie, three 25 basis point rate cuts), another 100 basis points (ie, four cuts ) is falling. To 3.625% by 2025, and then to 2.875% by the end of 2026 (3 more cuts) (see chart). And this is assuming a soft landing (i.e., no recession) for the economy. Of course, if a recession occurs, rate cuts will be swift and probably at the 50-basis point level.

What happened that caused such an unexpected turn of events? We think the reality of the rapid pace of deflation has finally set in, as we have discussed in our blogs over the past few months. Additionally, as Rosenberg Research noted, the Fed’s own Beige Book, which is a quarterly survey of business conditions in each of the 12 Federal Reserve districts, told them that eight of the 12 districts reported either zero growth or Or reported actual decline, which had a worse outcome. Either ’01 or ’08 is headed for a recession compared to the beige book report.

Chairman Powell’s attitude at the press conference after the meeting was anything but aggressive. While keeping himself and the FOMC out of the situation for rising inflation, he acknowledged that the Fed’s hiking cycle is probably over, and the Fed’s next move will be to cut. Once again, he made no commitments about when the first rate cut would occur, but, as noted above, market projections indicate a 70% chance that the first rate cut will occur in March. If history is any guide, the average number of months between the first pause and the first rate cut is nine. March 8th is the next month (close enough for government business!).

Inflation – CPI

Inflation figures are playing an important role in all this. Both the CPI and PPI reports came out this week and both were supportive of the idea that inflation has been brought under control. CPI, although still high in headline (3.1%) year-on-year, is actually showing some signs of deflation, especially on the goods side. The table shows the annual inflation rates for various time periods over the past year.

Note that over the past three months, inflation has declined sharply, a key factor in the Fed’s move toward easing and the bond market’s view of when the Fed will cut rates for the first time. To show how prevalent falling prices are, the next table shows price changes for the month of November for selected goods and services, which are examples of the deflationary (deflationary) environment that has entered the economy.

Inflation – PPI

The producer price index, a key indicator of future CPI outcomes, came in at a non-inflationary 0.0% in November. October’s reading was -0.4%. Year-to-date, the PPI has increased by only +0.9%. If one looks at the PPI items similarly to the CPI, one will find that after the -0.6% reading recorded in October, the reading in November was also 0.0%.

inflation overview

The war against inflation appears to have been won, We also see this in the price of oil (left chart), which is now hovering around $70/bbl. level (closed at $71.79 on Friday). This is significantly lower than $93/bbl. September-October peak, and this is accompanied by disruptions in Russian oil deliveries to the West and OPEC+ discussing further production cuts.

One reason for the price decline was that production was reduced and then picked up by some US operators (right hand chart above). Note that US production has been rising for some time, including at the peak of oil prices in September-October. Due to these factors, it appears that the majority of the oil price decline has been caused by a decline in demand.

Even the prices of food and used cars, the two poster children of this inflationary epidemic, are falling.

Other observations

Rental issue: The issue of rent reduction has led to a rise in CPI. But, those same fares will decline as we move into 2024. As mentioned in previous blogs, shelter costs hold 1/3 weight in the CPI, but lagged 12 months. In other words, the current CPI is using rents from a year ago. On the chart above, the purple line shows the real picture of rents (-1.1% in November) and how fast they have fallen. The blue line is the hiring number used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in the CPI calculation (7.2% in October), and the red line is the resulting CPI (3.2% in October).

By mid-2024, the CPI shelter component will reach negative territory. And, once there, it’s likely to stay because of the record supply of new apartments that will come on line.

According to Rosenberg Research, the flawed shelter-in-place methodology used by the BLS added 220 basis points to the headline CPI. That is, if accurate, updated fares were used the CPI would currently be below 1%. So, it’s no wonder why the Fed has become dovish!

Bank – Loans and Delays: The American economy runs on credit. The left side of the chart below shows that banks have stopped lending, that is, commercial and industrial loan balances are the same as they were a year ago. The right side shows that consumers have run out of gas. Note the sharp upward slope in crimes. no credit; Rising defaults – a formula for banking headaches and an economy that will collapse without the necessary flow of credit.

final thoughts

The Fed has At the end Assume inflation is dead. The November CPI and PPI reports revealed this. The rate at which rates will be reduced depends on the health of the economy. The next Fed meeting is in March. That’s when we think the first rate cut will happen. We have been in this position for several months; It’s good to see that the market has picked up momentum (70% chance according to Bloomberg).

Lots of companies are announcing layoffs – it seems like every day there is another big layoff announcement. Challenger, Gray and Christmas data on layoffs and job creation have been disappointing. While retail sales for November surprised a bit, Johnson Redbook same store sales were significantly negative, so we expect November’s retail sales numbers to be revised upward when December sales are announced in mid-January. Additionally, retail has hired far fewer seasonal employees than usual, and we think this is one reason for the disappointing holiday sales.

We still see 2024 as a recession year!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all our readers!

,Joshua Barron and Eugene Hoover contributed to this blog,

Robert Barron, Ph.D. Is a Georgetown educated economist. He is co-portfolio manager of UVA’s Fixed Income ETF (symbol: FFIU). Robert is also the Managing Director and Financial Advisor at Farther Finance Advisors, LLC (“Go Farther!”). He is nationally known for his writing and Robert’s notable career includes serving as a professor of finance, CEO of a community bank, director and president of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and director and president of CSAA Insurance Company. Doing is involved. AAA brand), and director of the AAA Auto Clubs of Northern California, Nevada and Utah. Robert is currently a Director of Allied Mineral Products (Columbus, OH), a leading US refractory company.

