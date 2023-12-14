Fed rate cuts are often a warning signal for the economy. This time it might not happen.

Interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have long been seen as a harbinger of impending economic ruin.

Cuts in 2000, 2007, and 2019 were soon followed by recessions.

But this is why the easing cycle in 2024 may not be the economic alarm that it was before.

The Federal Reserve started a big rally this week by acknowledging that it is more likely to cut rates than raise rates in 2024 as inflation continues to ease.

The conventional thinking on Wall Street has been that the cuts are a warning that the economy is on the verge of recession. If the Fed sees a slowdown in the economy, it will lower rates to stimulate demand and consumer spending.

Recent history shows why investors are forced to think this way.

In December 2000, the Fed cut rates for the first time in years, and three months later a recession occurred.

In August 2007, the Fed moved to cut rates after several years of raising rates, and four months later the economy entered the worst contraction since the Great Depression.

And in July 2019, the Fed cut rates for the first time since 2008. The recession began about nine months later, albeit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there is also an alternative scenario to what happened in 2000, 2007 and 2019 – and it came in 1995.

An easing cycle began in the second half of 1995 after then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan tightened policy to control inflation.

what happened next? The US economy boomed, with the dot-com bubble still five years away from bursting.

“As a result of the monetary tightening initiated in early 1994, inflation pressures have moderated sufficiently to accommodate modest adjustments in monetary conditions,” the Fed said at the time.

This is the exact scenario that could play out right now. If Chairman Jerome Powell cuts rates in 2024, he could reset the Fed’s policy after the most aggressive period of interest rate hikes in its history.

And why not?

Inflation has moderated substantially since peaking at 9% in June 2022. Since policymakers know that the impact of their rate policy is slow, they run the risk of keeping rates tight for too long, which will ultimately push the economy into recession.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee highlighted this dynamic in a video to clients on Wednesday.

“The Fed had to take dovish action because inflation is falling faster than expected. They need to move away from data reliance and certainly stay away from higher for a longer period of time to manage the business cycle,” he said. “

If inflation continues to decline and the fed funds rate remains stable, real rates will still remain high. Lee noted that as inflation returns toward the Fed’s 2% target, central bankers have no choice but to cut rates.

“The Fed expects real rates to decline as we move forward. That means there could be a lot more cuts in the future,” he predicted.

The bottom line is that a potential interest rate cut by the Fed in 2024 may not be a harbinger of economic disaster as it was in 2000, 2007, and 2019.

Instead, it may represent a small adjustment to the Fed’s monetary policy that would help enable continued flexibility in the US economy.

Source: www.businessinsider.com