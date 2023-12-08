Fed rate cut enthusiasm wanes after jobs data leads to rise in US yields

(Bloomberg) — Traders reduced expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively ease monetary policy next year after a better-than-forecast jobs report sent Treasury yields rising.

Benchmark two-year yields, which are most closely tied to the U.S. central-bank policy outlook, rose as much as 14 basis points, the most in a day since June. Rates across the maturity spectrum were at least eight basis points higher that day.

Swaps traders reduced bets on how much the Fed will cut rates next year, pushing prices down by more than 120 basis points while easing by about 110 basis points. The employment report said nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 last month compared to economists’ average estimate of 185,000, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 3.7% as workforce participation increased.

“It’s a good report,” Michael Darda, chief economist at Roth MKM, said on Bloomberg Television. “The Fed will look at this and not really be forced to say that they need to adopt an early rate cut next year that the market has priced in.”

Friday’s revaluation proved strategists right who had said the bond market was far ahead of the central bank due to rate cuts starting in March. Swaps traders on Friday cut the odds that the Fed would lower rates in March to about 40%, up from more than 50% before the report.

Trading flows contributing to the change included several large futures block trades in two-year Treasury note contracts and contracts at the market rate influenced by the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the Fed’s rate.

Even in Europe, traders have placed bets on interest rate cuts next year. The price of five quarter-point cuts is still fully settled, and the probability of a sixth cut is gradually decreasing. The probability of taking action for the first time in March fell slightly to 60% from 72% on Thursday.

“The report will stop people from talking about rate cuts,” said Gang Hu, managing partner at Winshore Capital Partners. “The labor market trend is weakening, but not as weak as people thought,” Hu said, “while inflation is also not supporting a decline.”

Yields on several Treasury tenants fell to their lowest levels in several months earlier this week, given that, even if a rate cut comes later than expected, until the end of the most aggressive tightening cycle in decades , till then it is safe to buy bonds. In response to rising inflation, the Fed has raised interest rates by more than 5.25 percentage points through March 2022.

Investors surveyed weekly by JPMorgan Chase & Co. have a net long position in Treasuries that matches the largest position on record since 2010. The market’s 3.5% gain in November was its largest since 2008, erasing a year-to-date loss through October. ,

Rick Ryder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock Inc., said Friday that he favors buying debt maturing in three to seven years, adding that he expects yields to fall as the Fed starts cutting rates. Will give, probably around June.

The Fed’s final policy meeting of the year is due next week, and although no change in rates is expected, officials on Wednesday will update their projections for the year ahead for the first time since September. Then, the median forecast projected another quarter-point increase in 2023 and two cuts in 2024. Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-meeting comments could further impact market pricing.

A day before the Fed’s decision, the government will release inflation readings for November, where the key rate is expected to fall to 3.1% from 3.2%. The bigger-than-anticipated decline in October helped ignite last month’s huge bond rally.

Additionally, scheduled auctions of three-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries on Monday and Tuesday next week create supply pressures that could temporarily discourage buyers.

“The change in rate cut expectations is a blow, but we think people will buy the dip,” said Priya Mishra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Investment Management. “Not many people have the opportunity to buy 10-year Treasuries at 5%, but even 4.25% is not a bad level in a world of slow growth and inflation.”

