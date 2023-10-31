Fed policy outlook to determine market trend

EUR/USD, NASDAQ 100 Outlook:

Fed’s interest rate will be announced on Wednesday

An accommodative monetary policy outlook could lead to a rally in risk assets and put pressure on the US dollar. extreme consequences will have adverse effects

In this article, we examine the key technical ranges to observe on the Nasdaq 100 and EUR/USD.

The Federal Reserve will unveil its final monetary policy decision of the year tomorrow. Wall Street analysts expect the central bank to keep its benchmark rate unchanged in the current range of 5.25% to 5.50%. This highlights the forward guidance, particularly Chairman Powell’s comments during the press conference.

In September, the Fed left open the possibility of additional policymaking this year, but recently confidence about further tightening has been waning, with several key officials indicating that the bond market could improve financial conditions through rising yields. Is working for them by strengthening them. Traders should pay close attention to Powell’s thoughts on this matter.

If Powell expresses a preference for another quarter-point hike in 2023, the Nasdaq 100 could be in for a shock. For its part, the US dollar could rise sharply against the euro as traders pay a premium to the Fed’s terminal rate. With the economy in remarkably good shape and inflation displaying remarkable stability, this scenario should not be completely ruled out at this stage.

Conversely, if the FOMC chief takes a more cautious stance and signals that the bullish hiking campaign that began in 2022 is over, there is room for the Nasdaq 100 to stage a solid rally. EUR/USD may also see gains, but any gains will be tempered by macroeconomic challenges facing the Eurozone economy, including the potential threat of recession.

What does this mean for price action?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD retreated on Tuesday after failing to clear its 50-day simple moving average near 1.0695, with sellers back at the steering wheel at the time of writing. If weakness intensifies in the coming days, trendline support at 1.0535 could provide a buffer against further losses, unless a breakdown emerges, in which case, we could see a move towards the 1.0500 handle .

On the other hand, if the bulls plan a strong resurgence and manage to push the prices higher, the initial resistance ranges from 1.0670 to 1.0695. Upside clearance of this area could rekindle the upward momentum, paving the way for a move towards 1.0765, an important ceiling that matches the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October pullback.

EUR/USD Technical Chart

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

nasdaq 100 technical analysis

The Nasdaq 100 has bounced back from the area of ​​cluster support spanning from 14,150 to 13,930, where the lower boundary of the short-term descending channel is aligned with the 200-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the October 2022/July 2023 rally. ,

To create a potential path for a bullish pullback, confluence support in the 14,150/13,930 range must hold – failure to do so could lead to a substantial decline, potentially taking prices to 13,270, the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

In the event that the bulls succeed in moving the Nasdaq 100 higher, initial resistance is located at 14,600. A successful move above this barrier could increase buying interest, setting the stage for a climb to 14,860. On further strength, focus shifts to 15,100.

nasdaq 100 technical chart

Nasdaq 100 futures chart created using TradingView

