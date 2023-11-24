Fed plans to reduce underutilized housing tax reporting load

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s latest Fall Economic Statement offers relief from some of the reporting burden on some farmers and other Canadians when applying for exemption from the national Underused Housing Tax (UHT).

The federal Department of Finance posted its legislative and regulatory proposals for changes to the UHT online on 16 November and has set a consultation period for those proposals. Canadians and other stakeholders and organizations are asked to submit comments via email by January 3, 2024.

The UHT – an annual, one per cent tax on ownership of vacant or “unused” housing in Canada, which took effect January 1 last year – has led a group of national agriculture groups to call in Ottawa for a full exemption for farmers. has prompted. To file UHT return.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents are exempt from UHT, but many corporations are not. This means that farms operating through a partnership with a Canadian corporation or residential property are required to file a UHT return each year, even if other exemptions mean that no UHT will be owed.

Additionally, farm groups said, while some forms of farm worker housing, such as bunkhouses or mobile homes, are exempt, a detached home used for worker housing is not exempt. He said the rule amounts to a penalty on high-quality housing options for farm workers.

Freeland’s proposal would add certain types of corporations and partnerships to the list of “excluded owners” for UHT reporting purposes – meaning those entities would “no longer have UHT reporting obligations.”

The proposal will not include:

A “specified Canadian corporation” – that is, a Canadian corporation in which foreign persons/corporations hold less than 10 per cent of the votes or equity;

Any partner of a “specified Canadian partnership” – generally, a partnership whose partners are exclusively “Canadians”; and/or

Any trustee of a “specified Canadian trust” – generally, a trust whose beneficiaries are exclusively “Canadians”.

Freeland’s proposal would also establish a new UHT exemption for “residential properties held as residences or accommodation for employees”.

This new exemption will cover residential properties anywhere in Canada, except census metropolitan areas or “census agglomerations with 30,000 or more residents.”

The government said these changes are expected to be implemented for the 2023 calendar year and subsequent years.

not retroactive

Federal Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau tweeted on Wednesday that the fall economic statement “addresses the major troubles” of the UHT, notably by broadening the definition of “excluded owner.”

Bibeau, a former federal agriculture minister, said the move “will eliminate the need to file (UHT) returns for many Canadian businesses, such as agricultural businesses.”

However, he said in response to answers from other X users on Wednesday, the changes will not be retroactive to the 2022 tax year.

UHT filers have been granted two “transitional” extensions to file without penalty for the 2022 tax year. The first, announced in late March, extended the deadline to October 31; Then, on October 31, another extension was granted, giving UHT filers until April 30, 2024, to file their 2022 UHT returns.

However, the government said, UHT returns for the 2023 calendar year will also have to be filed by the normal deadline of April 30, 2024, to avoid penalty and interest.

That said, Freeland’s proposed changes to the UHT rules also call for reduced penalties for those who fail to file UHT returns by the annual deadline – and made those reductions retroactive to the 2022 tax year. Will go.

Those penalties – now $5,000 per failure for individuals, and $10,000 per failure for corporations – will be reduced to $1,000 and $2,000, respectively. – Glacier FarmMedia Network

