Fed pauses on third rate hike after March 2022 - NerdWallet

As expected, the Federal Reserve opted to hold the federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.50% at its November meeting, the central bank announced on Wednesday.

The Fed has held off only three times since starting its campaign to reduce inflation in March 2022. Rates now stand at a 22-year high.

Wednesday’s action does not guarantee a future pause during Fed meetings neither in December nor next year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference after the announcement. But the tone of Powell’s address was less hawkish about future increases than in the past.

“We are proceeding as cautiously as we can at this time,” he said. “Monetary policy is restrictive. “We see its impact, particularly on interest-sensitive spending and other channels.”

However, Powell clearly said that the Fed is not discussing a rate cut yet. That’s because the Fed’s hikes so far haven’t had all the effects the central bank had hoped for, he said.

What’s happening with the economy right now?

The US continues to have an unexpectedly strong economic picture where recession forecasts are falling, inflation is slowing, GDP is expanding, unemployment remains low and consumers are spending like there’s no tomorrow. Is. Powell said the central bank has not included a recession in its forecast for next year.

But spending flexibility among Americans — despite prices remaining high — means future rate hikes are still on the table. (Higher spending causes higher inflation.) The Fed is committed to keeping inflation down to 2%; According to the latest consumer price index, it currently stands at 3.7%.

Keep in mind that it also takes time for the Fed’s rate hikes to have an overall impact on the economy – estimates are about 12 months. But there are clear signs of fiscal tightening that the Fed is looking for.

In October, yields on 10-year US Treasury notes reached their highest level since 2007. Treasury note yields are tied to interest rates for mortgages, auto loans and student loans. Yields move according to the Fed’s rate policy and are also influenced by investor sentiment.

The combination of higher Treasury note benchmarks and the Fed’s rate hikes has already hit the mortgage market. Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage reached a 23-year high of 8%. Rates on mortgages were already high, discouraging would-be buyers: The National Association of Realtors reported a 2.0% decline in home sales year over year in September.

“Financial conditions have clearly tightened, and you can see it in the rates that consumers and households and businesses are paying now,” Powell said during the news conference. “Over time, it will have an impact. “We don’t know how sustained this will be.”

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet for the last time this year on December 12-13.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty News via Getty Images)

Source: www.nerdwallet.com