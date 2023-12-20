Fed officials raise questions on stock market surge after rate cut estimates

Many Federal Reserve officials are urging caution as financial markets brace for the possibility that the central bank could start cutting interest rates next year.

The Fed kept interest rates steady for the third consecutive meeting last week, signaling it has reached the end of its aggressive rate hike campaign.

“We are likely at or near peak rates for this cycle,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference after the announcement.

While Powell and other Fed officials have said little about the central bank’s plans for next year, in economic projections released on Wednesday all but three members of the Fed panel responsible for setting monetary policy said they expect the central bank to continue its plan for next year. Expect at least two rate cuts. The largest stock to forecast three cuts.

This news sent the market booming and the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 37,000 for the first time on Wednesday. The Dow has continued to climb since then, adding 0.68 percent, or about 252 points, on Tuesday to close at a record high for the fifth consecutive day.

The other two major indexes also remained up nearly a week later, with the S&P 500 up 0.59 percent and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.66 percent on Tuesday.

However, some Fed officials suggested the market was overly bullish. Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee, who currently sits on the Fed’s rate-setting panel, said Monday he was “confused” by the market reaction.

“It’s not what you say, or what the chair says. This is what they heard, and what they wanted to hear,” Goolsby told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I was a little confused about it, was the market just alleging, this is what we want them to hear? “

“I thought there was some confusion about how [Federal Open Market Committee] Even that works,” he adds. “We do not debate specific policies based on speculation about the future. We vote in that meeting. And we voted at that meeting not to raise rates.”

New York Fed President John Williams similarly told “Squawk Box” on Friday that the panel is “not really talking about a rate cut right now” and said the Fed will decide on what to do at its future meetings. It would be “premature” to consider.

Futures markets are speculating that the Fed will start cutting rates in March and will make more significant cuts than the central bank’s own projections currently suggest.

“I think the market, in a way, is reacting very strongly, maybe even more strongly than what we’re showing in terms of our projections,” Williams said.

He said market reactions to events of all types have been much larger than usual over the past year, pointing to the “uncertainty” and “unusual nature” of the current situation.

Sheila Bair, former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), argued that the Fed needed to “adopt a more dovish tone” to “balance the markets’ irrational exuberance.”

“There’s a long way to go in this fight,” Baer told CNBC’s “Fast Money” on Thursday. “I’m worried that they’re blinking a little bit and now starting to turn around and worry about a recession, whereas I don’t see any such risk in the data so far.”

“I think it’s a mistake,” he said. “I think they need to keep an eye on the ball, the inflation ball, and tame the market, not try to consolidate it with this very weak dot plot.”

The Fed has consistently raised interest rates over the past two years to control high inflation, which is set to reach a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Inflation has declined significantly since then, falling to 3.1 percent in November.

However, it remains above the Fed’s target rate of 2 percent, and Powell has repeatedly warned in recent months that inflation is still too high despite showing substantial improvement.

“It is too early to declare victory,” he said at a Wednesday press conference.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: thehill.com