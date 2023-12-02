Wall Street is predicting interest rate cuts by next May, with the possibility that they will happen in March at the earliest. But that doesn’t match the public statements of most Federal Reserve officials in recent weeks.

While many officials are feeling more comfortable that interest rates are likely to be at the right level to moderate inflation, most are still keeping the option of another rate hike on the table and suggesting rates will remain on hold for some time. Will remain high. One has even said that further increase is expected.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to steer markets straight on Friday, saying it was too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy easing will occur. If so, we are ready to further tighten the policy.” It’s the right thing to do.”

Others echoed Powell’s point earlier in the week. New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday dismissed questions about when the Fed might cut rates, calling it a hypothetical concern that “bodes well for the future.”

San Francisco Fed President Marie Daly said in an interview published by a German newspaper that she was “not thinking at all about a rate cut right now.”

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker predicted that “a reduction in the policy rate is not something that is likely to happen in the short term.”

Warnings from Fed officials about rates staying high have not stopped investors from speculating that the Fed will cut rates as soon as early 2024.

Billionaire Bill Ackman caused a stir this week when he predicted cuts could happen as soon as the first quarter.

And then on Friday, the odds of a rate cut in March rose to 55%, even after Powell warned that it was too early to think about a rate cut.

Investors looking for reasons to bet on cuts were encouraged by new data this week that showed inflation has slowed once again.

The Fed’s favorite inflation measure – the core personal consumption expenditure index – reached 3.5% for the month of October, down from 3.7% in September, continuing its decline from 4.3% in June. Inflation, as measured by core PCE, is now below the level where the Fed expected it to end the year.

Investors also focused on comments from one Fed official – Fed Governor Chris Waller – to consolidate their bets. Waller suggested that falling inflation would eventually warrant a rate cut, even if the real economy was not weakening.

Pointing to policy rules that say there is no need to keep rates as high if inflation is low enough, Waller said, “If we have confidence that inflation is really down and on its way So you can start lowering the policy rate.” Because inflation is low.”

One reason why most of Waller’s colleagues are using cautious remarks publicly is the fear that if they declare victory too early, such language could contribute to weakening financial conditions, which, in turn, That could make it more difficult for the Fed to achieve. Its goal is to reduce inflation to 2%.

The Fed last raised rates in July and has decided to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, the highest level in 22 years, in the last two policy meetings. It will last meet on December 12-13 this year, when rates are expected to remain stable for the third consecutive meeting.

fed debate

The biggest disagreement among Fed officials right now is whether rates should remain higher still.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Boston Fed President Susan Collins have said they think further rate hikes may be needed.

Governor Bowman said in a speech in Utah last Tuesday, “My fundamental economic outlook continues to be to expect that we will need to keep the federal funds rate tight enough to keep policy tight enough to bring inflation down to our 2% target on time.” There will be a need to increase it further.”

A large group, including Powell, have made it clear they are open to both options: keeping rates steady or raising them higher if necessary. He argues that there is still more work to do to get rates down to 2%.

That camp includes Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson and Fed governors Lisa Cook and Michael Barr, as well as Williams and Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee.

“While the low inflation readings of the past few months are welcome, this progress must continue if we are to reach our 2% target,” Powell said on Friday.

There are some Fed officials who have given strong signals that they believe the Fed will likely raise rates. One is Waller, though he wants to see more data over the next few months to be sure.

“I’m confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%,” Waller said in a speech in Washington this week.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Chairman Patrick Harker and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic have been even more forceful in suggesting they are satisfied with the Fed’s policy stance and are likely to keep rates steady at current levels for some time. Are satisfied.

Bostic said this week that he is more confident that inflation will continue to decline next year, meaning the Fed could raise interest rates if his predictions are correct.

“I am feeling more clarity about some important currents. One is the direction of inflation. There is no doubt that the inflation rate has slowed over the past year,” Bostic wrote in an essay. “

Research conducted by the Atlanta Fed and input from business leaders “tell me that the downward trend in inflation will likely continue.”

