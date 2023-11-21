Fed minutes take cautious policy approach as risks become more two-pronged

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials agreed at their last policy meeting that they would take a cautious approach to raising U.S. interest rates going forward, and would only do so “if” incoming information would boost inflation. show insufficient progress in reducing, they will need to increase further. ,

According to the October 31–November minutes, “All participants agreed that the (policy-setting Federal Open Market) Committee was in a position to proceed cautiously.” 1 session which was released on Tuesday.

“Participants noted that further tightening of monetary policy would be appropriate if incoming information indicated that progress toward the Committee’s inflation objective was inadequate,” the minutes said.

US stocks suffered slight losses after the release of the details, while the US dollar (.DXY) edged higher against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields declined.

The minutes showed US central bank policymakers struggling with conflicting economic signals at a meeting where they kept the benchmark overnight interest rate steady in the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

US economic growth posted an annual increase of 4.9% in the third quarter, which appears to be the inflation pace of growth. But financial markets have pushed interest rates higher for households, businesses and the U.S. government, threatening to curb the economic and job growth needed to get inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target.

“Participants commented on the significant tightening of financial conditions in recent months, driven by higher long-term yields,” the minutes said.

Nevertheless, inflation “remains well above the central bank’s target”, possibly requiring Fed policy “to remain on a restrictive stance for some time until inflation is clearly moving steadily downwards.”

“The overall tone of the FOMC minutes was cautiously hawkish – the commitment to remain in the restrictive zone for ‘some time’ was the clearest takeaway,” said Ian Lingen, strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

no victory declaration

The minutes mark a significant shift in the Fed’s policy talks, laying out conditions about the need for further rate hikes and focusing more on how long the current policy rate might need to be maintained. .

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell used the concept “cautiously” liberally in his last press conference, describing the central bank’s efforts to balance still-elevated inflation against tight credit conditions and realizing that The economy was going to slow down.

Policymakers have generally rallied around that approach at a time when they see it unlikely to raise the target interest rate further, yet they are unwilling to say so while inflation, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, is at 3.4%. But the bank’s target remains well above the central level.

There is good reason to be cautious, as the Fed is potentially on the verge of taking unprecedented action to get out of the worst inflation growth in 40 years without causing major damage to the economy.

A New York Fed staff study released Tuesday actually suggested that the U.S. central bank’s late start to raising interest rates, the first increase a year after prices began rising sharply, may have allowed the economy to grow more with the same progress. Gave. If rate increases had started sooner, inflation might have been lower.

However, there is still little willingness among policymakers to declare victory or give investors direct guidance about what happens next.

“Inflation has made us make some mistakes. If it would be appropriate to tighten policy further, we would not hesitate to do so,” Powell said at an International Monetary Fund research conference earlier this month. “However, we will continue to proceed with caution, allowing us to address both the risk of being misled by a few good months of data and the risk of excessive strictness.”

However, most investors think the Fed has raised rates. Contracts tied to the benchmark overnight federal funds rate continued to show almost zero chance of further increases after the minutes were released. The probability of a rate cut at the Fed’s April 30 to May 1, 2024 meeting rose slightly to about 60%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, from about 57% before the minutes were released.

The minutes did not address that possibility, with officials stressing they are still not entirely sure the policy rate is “restrictive enough” to end the inflation fight.

Fed policymakers have said publicly that their decision about how long to keep current rates intact will depend on how inflation behaves, with continued progress toward the 2% target a necessary condition for any change. Is.

