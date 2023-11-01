Fed meeting today: Watch Fed Chairman Powell discuss the central bank’s decision to keep rates the same

4 minutes ago

Powell says slow growth and soft labor market still ‘likely’ to tame inflation

Despite a resilient economy as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy, Chairman Jerome Powell says overcoming inflation will most likely require a slowdown in growth and a labor market downturn.

Powell said, “I still believe, and my colleagues also mostly believe, that it is likely to be true … that we will need to see some slow growth and some moderation in the labor market to fully restore price stability.” May need it.”

14 minutes ago

Another pause on rate hikes doesn’t mean it will be difficult to raise again, Powell says

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has not made a decision yet for its December meeting — and if it opts to keep rates on hold for the third consecutive meeting, it doesn’t mean it’s time for him to Starting the hike will be more difficult. Rates again.

“The idea that it would be difficult to pick it up again after stopping for one or two meetings is not true,” Powell said. “The committee will always do what it deems appropriate at the time.”

16 minutes ago

Powell says Fed is not thinking about rate cut at all right now

Fed Chairman Powell stressed that the central bank has not begun to consider a rate cut, and will not do so until inflation is under control.

“The fact is that the committee is not thinking about a rate cut at all right now. We’re not talking about a rate cut,” Powell said. “We’re still very focused on the first question, which is ‘Have we achieved a monetary policy stance that is restrictive enough to get inflation consistently below 2% over time?’ That’s the question we’re focusing on.”

19 minutes ago

Powell says Fed hasn’t made any decisions about future meetings

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the ratings-setting committee has not decided on policy decisions for its future meetings.

“We have not made any decisions about future meetings,” Powell said. “That’s how we’re going into these future meetings, as you know, to limit any additional policy tightening that might be appropriate to get inflation back to 2% over time. “

There is one more meeting left this year, scheduled for December 12 and 13.

21 minutes ago

Stocks post some gains after Chair Powell said no decision was made in December

The major averages gave back some of their earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank had not yet reached a decision on how it would proceed at its December meeting.

Stocks remained positive, even as earlier gains were pared back. The S&P 500 was last up 0.3%, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5%, and the Dow was up 0.1%.

26 minutes ago

Powell says there’s still a ‘long way to go’ on inflation

Powell said the Federal Reserve is not declaring victory on inflation, even though the recent reading fell below 4%.

“A few months of good data is the beginning of what will help build confidence that inflation is continuing to move toward our goal,” Powell said. “There is still a long way to go to get inflation consistently below 2%.” Is.”

27 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs Asset Management says Fed could keep rates on hold until next year

Following the Fed’s latest policy announcement, Whitney Watson of Goldman Sachs Asset Management thinks rates will remain at these levels for some time.

The company’s CIO of fixed income and liquidity solutions said, “The resilience of the economy has not prevented labor market rebalancing or revived wage and price pressures, which suggests there will be progress in deflation and indicates “That the Fed will likely keep its policy unchanged into 2024.”

“Nonetheless, there are risks in both directions. Inflation expectations driven by higher gas prices, combined with stronger economic activity, keep another rate hike likely,” Watson said. “Conversely, a more pronounced economic slowdown due to the crippling effect of higher interest rates could accelerate the timeline for rate cuts.”

33 minutes ago

Seema Shah says reference to financial conditions in Fed statement could be a clue

The context of the Fed’s statement about tight financial conditions could be a key takeaway from Wednesday’s report. Long-term interest rates have risen in recent months, even as Fed rate hikes remain on hold, which may make it easier for the Fed to keep the benchmark rate at current levels.

“The statement’s emphasis on financial conditions impacting the economy is likely a signal that the Fed has minimal appetite for raising rates,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “But with the economy still so hot and a decline in inflation potentially down the road, Powell’s overly dovish approach could risk a resurgence in inflation pressures. Powell needs to strike a careful balance – and not just today. But also for the coming months.”

41 minutes ago

Here’s what changed in the Fed’s new statement

Policymakers made several changes to their November statement.

The text update includes acknowledging the “strong” pace of economic expansion in the third quarter. The central bank also said job gains “have slowed since the beginning of the year.”

Read more about the November update to the Fed’s statement.

52 minutes ago

The Federal Reserve upgraded its assessment of the economy

In its decision to once again keep interest rates steady, the Federal Reserve upgraded its stance on the economy.

The Fed’s post-meeting statement said “economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter.” In September, policymakers said the economy expanded at a “solid pace.”

The central bank’s latest decision comes after a report showed US gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 4.9%, beating expectations.

Read more about the Fed’s decision here.

an hour ago

Federal Reserve kept rates stable for the second time

At the conclusion of the November meeting, the central bank did not make any change in interest rates for the second consecutive time. This keeps the Fed funds target rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

Stocks were positive, with the S&P 500 up 0.4%, the Nasdaq Composite up 0.7% and the Dow up 0.3%.

Treasury yields declined, with the 10-year yield falling nearly 8 basis points to 4.795%.

an hour ago

Market ahead of Fed’s rate decision

Shares gained modestly in the minutes before the Federal Reserve’s decision at 2 p.m. ET — but they were off their session highs.

S&P 500 1-day performance

an hour ago

Former Richmond Fed chair says Federal Reserve probably won’t hold back rate hikes

Jeffrey Lacker, former Richmond Fed president, said that although policymakers are unlikely to raise rates on Wednesday, investors should not bet on the Federal Reserve ending its policy-tightening campaign.

“There’s nothing in it for him [Chair Jerome Powell] “Taking interest rate hikes off the table would signal a definitive pause for the long term,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” “He’s going to keep them on the table.” “They are still a long way from getting inflation under control.”

Lacker said wage rate increases do not appear to be slowing in real terms and recession risks have diminished over the past six to 12 months.

“It seems like 3.5% or 4% is exactly where inflation is right now, so we have a ways to go,” he said.

an hour ago

What to expect from the Fed’s upcoming decision?

Central bank officials are expected to remain steady on policy on Wednesday, but the main event will be Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s upcoming press conference.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, fed funds futures pricing suggests a nearly 98% probability that the benchmark rate will remain within the central bank’s target range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

The Fed’s rate decision comes about a week after a report showed US gross domestic product grew at a 4.9% annual pace – exceeding expectations. At the same time, Treasury yields remain high and the rate on the 10-year note rose above 5% in October.

These developments make Powell’s upcoming press conference at 2:30 pm ET even more important. Investors will be looking for additional context around the Fed’s latest decision, as well as information on the way forward for rate policy.

Read more about Powell’s announcement here.

