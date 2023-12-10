Fed meeting next week could put brakes on year-end stock rally

If the Federal Reserve crushes expectations for an interest rate cut in 2024 next week, the year-end domestic rally that has lifted US stocks to new 2023 highs could be at risk.

According to Melissa Brown, senior principal of applied research at Axioma, US central bankers and investors are not at all eye-to-eye on when the Fed will start easing its monetary policy.

Traders have also been scaling back their rate cut forecasts over the past few months, based on Fed funds futures data.

Given recent volatility, it’s not hard to imagine a nervous backdrop for the market as investors wait to hear from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell next Wednesday on whether the central bank should change its range for short-term interest rates. hope not. , Since July, the fed funds rate has remained unchanged at a 22-year high in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

US stocks have soared this year after a bruising 2022, posting big gains in November as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y fell from a 16-year high to 5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed Friday just 1.5% away from its record set nearly two years ago. The S&P 500 index SPX recorded its highest performance since March 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

“I don’t see any reports on the horizon that will actually make them [the Fed] Change our stance on where we are on monetary policy,” said Alex McGrath, chief investment officer at Northend Private Wealth. He said the stock and bond markets have recently rallied due to expectations of a Fed rate cut next year.

The Dow Jones closed 9.4% higher for the year through Friday, the S&P 500 was up 19.9% ​​and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 37.6%, according to FactSet data.

“We’re a little skeptical about the market’s enthusiasm for a rate cut early next year,” said Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research.

Clissold told MarketWatch that the Fed requires a gradual process to move away from tightening its monetary policy. Clissold said the Fed could turn its tone from very hawkish to neutral, remove the tightening bias and then talk about rate cuts.

The bond market on Friday was already showing signs of a possible rethink by investors about the path of interest rates in 2024.

Junk Bond JNK

HYG, which is often a canary in the coal mine for markets, saw a rally that started in late October pause as benchmark borrowing costs fell, even though the sector benefited from a large inflow of funds in recent weeks. yes.

Treasury yields for 10-year and 30-year BX:TMUBMUSD30Y bonds also rose on Friday, echoing the volatility seen in mid-October.

Mike Sanders, head of fixed income at Madison Investments, has been similarly cautious. “I think the market is a little aggressive in terms of thinking there’s going to be a cut in March,” Sanders said. It’s more likely the Fed will start cutting rates in the second half of next year, he said.

“I think the biggest thing is that services inflation is continuing to rise because of the continued strength in the labor market,” Sanders said. “Right now we don’t see the vulnerabilities that we need to mitigate.”

Friday’s US employment report further adds to their concerns. The government said Friday that about 199,000 new jobs were created in November. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had predicted 190,000 jobs. The report showed wages rising and the unemployment rate falling from 3.9% to a four-month low of 3.7%.

Next week, Sanders said, the U.S. central bank will “do its best to push back on the narrative of cuts coming too soon.” This may be accomplished in its updated “dot plot” interest rate forecast due on Wednesday, which will provide the Fed’s latest thinking on the likely path of monetary policy. The Fed’s update in September surprised some in the market as it reinforced the central bank’s stance of keeping rates high for a longer period of time.

There is still a possibility that inflation will rise again, Sanders said. “The Fed is more concerned about the inflation side than anything else. For them to take their foot off the break early, it’s not going to do them any good.”

Ahead of the Fed’s decision, an inflation update on the November consumer-price index is due on Tuesday, while the producer-price index is due on Wednesday.

Still, seasonal factors could help the stock market in December. According to historical data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rises nearly 70% in December, whether in a bull or bear market.

“The overall market outlook remains constructive,” said Clissold of Ned Davis. “A soft landing scenario could help the bull market continue.”

The Dow gained less than 0.1% last week, the S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%. All three major indexes rose for the sixth consecutive week, with the Dow posting its longest weekly winning streak since February 2019, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

Source: www.marketwatch.com