Fed meeting, Apple earnings: What to know this week

After a busy week for Big Tech earnings, the market will be focused on two key events in the week ahead: the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision and earnings from Apple (AAPL).

With the S&P 500 (^GSPC) falling into correction territory last week, investors will look to the US central bank and the index’s largest company to keep things stable during a challenging few months.

All three major indexes fell more than 2% last week, with the S&P 500 down 10%, the Nasdaq (^IXIC) down 11.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) down 9% since August 1. ,

Quarterly reports from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platform (META) received a lukewarm reception last week, while results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) were more positive, but largely not enough to lift investors’ enthusiasm. Were.

In addition to Apple’s quarterly report, results from McDonald’s (MCD), AMD (AMD), Caterpillar (CAT), Qualcomm (QCOM), Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), Airbnb (ABNB), and DoorDash (DASH) Will highlight a busy week for corporate results.

Away from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement, the economic calendar in the coming week will bring an important October jobs report for investors, key readings on manufacturing activity and an update on job openings.

Strong GDP data last week and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure strengthened the case for the Fed to keep rates high for an extended period. And perhaps maintaining its September forecast of another rate hike before this cycle ends.

,[We] “Growth is expected to slow in 4Q, but not significantly below trend,” Bank of America economists led by Michael Gapen wrote in a note Friday. “Powell’s speech on October 19 suggested that the Fed may make further hikes in response to strong activity data. That is, it cannot wait for inflation to rise again as its goal is to eliminate inflation earlier. Given this “We think there is enough momentum in the economy to need another hike.”

However, as of Friday afternoon market expectations were still pricing in a 97% chance that the central bank will keep rates in the 5.25%-5.50% range at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Michael Pearce, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, argued in a note last week that this economic data is only part of what could prompt the Fed to tighten its stance this week. And that’s just one part of keeping rates high for the foreseeable future.

“A rise in bond yields means the Fed will remain on hold next week and perhaps into December,” Pierce wrote.

“The strong incoming data means officials will not rule out additional rate hikes, but it is clear that most officials view this as conditional on continued strength in job growth and inflation, which we think is unlikely. We The next step seems likely to be further cuts, although risks are tilted towards a further easing in our baseline following the May 2024 cuts.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference in Washington, DC, United States on September 20, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua via Getty Images)

According to FactSet data, 49% of the S&P 500 have reported results last week, with blended annual earnings growth (which combines what companies have reported with analyst forecasts for upcoming results) stood at 2.7%, Due to which the index increased. Earnings have declined in three-quarters of the longest streak.

But this turnaround in earnings today helped prop up stocks to some extent earlier this year. Investors’ concerns today are focused on rising bond yields and what the Fed’s “higher for longer” stance could mean tomorrow.

Still, some on Wall Street are seeing the current market correction as more advanced than Friday’s headlines suggested.

“The market now better reflects the many uncertainties,” Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Wealth, said in an email Friday.

“Indeed, the S&P 500 is now down about 10% since its July peak, with the average stock according to the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index down 13%, small caps down 18% and real estate down more than 20%. For example. This shows us that the recovery is further along than many people realize.”

Lerner also said that the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks — Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA) — are down an average of 17% from recent highs, adding, “ “In the later stages of the corrective phase, leaders succumb to broader market weakness.”

weekly calendar

monday

Economic Data: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity, October (-16.0 expected, -18.1 before)

Earning: McDonald’s (MCD), ON Semiconductor (ON), Western Digital (WDC), PriceSmart (PSMT), SoFi (SOFI), Simon Properties (SPG), Pinterest (PINS), Denny’s (DEN), Leggett & Platt (LEG), FMC Corp (FMC), Chegg (CHGG), VF Corp (VFC), XPO (XPO)

Tuesday

Economic Data: Employment Cost Index, 3rd quarter (+1% annual expected, +1% previously); FHFA Home Price Index, August (+0.5% expected, +0.8% earlier); S&P Case-Shiller home prices, August (+0.75% expected, +0.87% prior); Conference Board Consumer Confidence, October (100.0 expected; 103.0 earlier)

Earnings: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Caterpillar (CAT), Pfizer (PFE), Amgen (AMGN), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Franklin Resources (BEN), First Solar (FSLR), Match Group (MTCH), Meritage Homes (MTH), Cisco (SYY), Paycom (PAYC), Thomson Reuters (TRI), Yum China (YUMC), Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Wednesday

Economic Data: FOMC decision (5.25%-5.50% target expected range, 5.25%-5.50% earlier); Jolts job openings, September (9.2 million expected, 9.61 million earlier); ADP Private Payrolls, October (+135,000 expected, +89,000 before); Construction spending, September (+0.4% expected, +0.5% earlier); Auto sales, October (+15.2 million annual rate expected, +15.67 million earlier); ISM Manufacturing PMI, October (49.1 expected, 49.0 earlier); S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, October, Final Estimates (50.0 Expected)

Earning: Airbnb (ABNB), DoorDash (DASH), CVS Health (CVS), Yum Brands (YUM), Qualcomm (QCOM), PayPal (PYPL), Roku (ROKU), Estée Lauder (EL), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Electronic Arts (EA), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Apollo Global (APO), Zillow (ZG), AIG (AIG), Allstate (ALL), Avis Budget (CAR), Brinker (EAT), CH Robinson (CHRW), Wayfair ( W), Etsy (ETSY), DuPont (DD), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Aflac (AFL), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Humama (HUM), MetLife (MET), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), Prudential ( PRU), Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), Wingstep (Wing)

Thursday

Economic Data: Initial jobless claims, week of October 28 (210,000 expected, 210,000 earlier); Non-agricultural productivity, third quarter (+4% expected, +3.5% earlier); Factory Orders, September (+1.7% expected, +1.2% earlier)

Earning: Apple (AAPL), Moderna (MRNA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Paramount Global (PAR), Peloton (PTON), Penn Entertainment (PENN), Hyatt Hotels (H), Atlassian (TEAM), Ball Corp. (BALL), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), DraftKings (DKNG), Dropbox (DBX), Ferrari (RACE), Expedia (EXPE), GoDaddy (GDDY), Floor & Decor (FND), Kelanova (K), Marriott (MAR), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Molson Coors (TAP), Papa John’s (PZZA), Palantir (PLTR), S&P Global (SPGI), Shake Shack (SHAK), Pitney Bowes (PBI), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Swegreen (SG), Universal Display (OLED), Wendy’s (WEN), Yelp (YELP), Zoetis (ZTS)

Friday

Economic Data: Nonfarm Payrolls, October (+180,000 expected, +336,000 earlier); Unemployment rate, October (3.8% expected, 3.8% earlier); Average hourly earnings, month-over-month, October (+0.3% expected, +0.2% earlier); Average hourly earnings, year-over-year, October (+4% expected, +4.2% earlier); ISM Services PMI, October (53.2 expected, 53.6 earlier); S&P Global Services PMI, October, final estimate (50.9 expected)

Earning: Church & Dwight (CHD), Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), Cardinal Health (CAH), Gartnett (IT), Sempra Energy (SRE)

Click here for latest stock market news and in-depth analysis of stock price movement events,

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com