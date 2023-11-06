NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but left the door open to further increases in borrowing costs in a policy statement that acknowledged the surprising strength of the U.S. economy but warned of tight financial constraints. Conditions were also agreed upon. Businesses and families suffered.

Market reaction:

Stocks: U.S. stocks initially moved higher before paring gains and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.4%. Bonds: The US Treasury 10-year yield was down 6.5 basis points at 4.81 after falling below 4.80%.

Forex: The dollar index briefly pared gains before changing course and was up 0.3% on the day at 106.99.

notes:

Whitney Watson, Global Co-Head and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income and Liquidity Solutions, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, New York

“Despite the U.S. economy achieving one of its strongest quarters of growth in 20 years and inflation remaining above target, the Fed maintained its current policy stance because of tight financial conditions due to an increase in long-term interest rates, The need for further increases has diminished.

“The economy’s resilience has not prevented labor market rebalancing or revived wage and price pressures, suggesting that there will be progress in deflation and indicating that the Fed will likely keep its policy unchanged into 2024.

“Nonetheless, there are risks in both directions. Inflation expectations driven by higher gas prices, combined with strong economic activity, keep another rate hike likely.

“Conversely, a more pronounced economic slowdown due to the crippling effect of higher interest rates could accelerate the timeline for rate cuts.”

David Doyle, Head of Economics, Macquarie, Toronto

“The FOMC kept rates on hold as widely expected.

“The statement included only minimal changes that reflect developments since the September meeting

“These include an upgraded assessment of recent growth, a slight adjustment in the job growth narrative and a reference to the recent tightening in financial conditions as a potential impact on economic activity.

“These developments on the net are unlikely to change policy assumptions much and can be interpreted as a status quo outcome. The Fed’s pause continues, but its bias remains intact and it is planning further hikes.

“Chair Powell’s press conference may be more market influencing as she may provide information regarding credit tightening and the results of the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey. He could also elaborate on his comments from mid-October that the neutral rate could rise.

Gina Bolvin, President of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Boston, MA

“The Fed is acknowledging that ‘tightened financial conditions’ may prevent risk assets from rising in the short term. So far, fixed income and equity markets remain unchanged with no change in the fed funds rate. Fed has probably done so.”

Greg Friedman, Managing Principal and CEO, Peachtree Group, Atlanta

“Today’s announcement is a step toward establishing greater predictability by the Fed, promoting market stability, and reducing a significant portion of its volatility. A more consistent interest rate environment will allow for price discovery, normalization, and resetting of prices. Will pave the way for commercial real estate sector.”

Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist, State Street, Boston

“There was such a widespread view that they were going to take these high long-term yields and use it as a reason not to hike anymore because, implicitly in their minds, it would be equivalent to one or two rate hikes.” Which depends on who you ask.

“And then he added the word ‘financial conditions’ in the second paragraph to credit concerns that are going to ‘burden’ on economic activity. I think the market is going to go with that.

“The key is that the data is still strong and the Fed probably won’t be in a position to really signal that they’re done until the data really gets them to a point where they feel comfortable with it.” Can.

“In the absence of a strong message to come out of the policy statement, the market is interpreting it and then we will wait for the pressure.”

Peter Cardillo, Chief Market Economist, Spartan Capital Securities, New York

“The Fed has kept rates unchanged as expected. He indicated that the economy is set to weaken and inflation remains high.

“This statement leans toward the liberal side. It’s less aggressive than I expected. The fact that they left rates unchanged for the second time in a row suggests that the Fed may leave rates unchanged in December, and if they do it means the Fed’s job is done.

“Of course, they will continue to rely on data. If inflation reverses, clearly their work is not done.”

Brian Jacobsen, chief economist, Annex Wealth Management, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin “Powell needs to explain why he added ‘financial’ to the ‘credit conditions’ he’s looking at. Is Powell a put in the bond market? It could be They can reduce quantitative tightening because they have a triple mandate: full employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates. The Fed should not pretend that it exits the Treasury market as a price-insensitive buyer. It is, it doesn’t matter.

Michael Brown, Market Analyst, TraderX, London

“The FOMC largely stuck to the expected script this evening, keeping rates steady for the second meeting in a row, with the policy statement largely a ‘copy and paste’ of the version issued nearly six weeks ago. While another hike, as While the September ‘dot plot’ indicated remains possible, given the upside risks to labor market resilience and the inflation outlook, the longer the FOMC remains on hold, the already minimal likelihood of such action becomes Will reduce.

“Nevertheless, with the ‘higher for longer’ policy stance remaining in place, it appears premature for the market to fully price in the first 25bp cut until next July.”

Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer, Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, NC

“As expected, the Fed left rates unchanged and made some minor adjustments to the statement, but nothing dramatic. This makes Powell’s press conference all the more significant.

“Investors will be listening very carefully to Powell’s words. People will be trying to analyze it. Is it a bias to tighten or a bias to loosen? I think everyone is going to be trying to figure that out.” Will try to bite their words and cut them into pieces. Next meeting a live meeting.”

Ellen Hazen, Chief Market Strategist, Flutternam Investment Management, Wellesley, Massachusetts

“It is difficult to say whether we are at the end of the march or not. The Fed wants to keep the door open for additional hikes in December or next year. He made some changes to the wording, two of which reflected an assessment that the economy is actually stronger than the previous statement. So they changed the word describing economic activity from solid to strong, so that’s an improvement. And the other word they changed was for job gains – they used to say slow and now moderate. Both of these are on the positive side.

“Of course, they added the financial conditions note, that’s really the most interesting aspect and I expect a lot of questions will focus on that – why they added the financial conditions note. I think that’s in response to what we have. Have seen — we’ve seen real rates rise, the 10-year real rate is the highest it’s been in 15 years, the 10-year real rate hasn’t been this high since 2008. That means the long end of the curve is doing something to the Fed. Work for, and they’re repeating this statement saying ‘Yes, we know financial conditions have tightened.’”

Compiled by Global Finance & Markets Breaking News Team

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com