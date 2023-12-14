Fed made no change in rates and hinted at three cuts next year

Federal Reserve officials left interest rates unchanged in their final policy decision for 2023 and estimated they would cut borrowing costs threefold in the coming year, a sign that the central bank is increasingly strengthening its stance against inflation. Moving towards the next phase in the fight.

Interest rates are set at the 5.25 to 5.5 percent range, where they have been since July. Officials have kept policy on hold for three consecutive meetings, after making a sharp series of hikes that started in March 2022 and pushed borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years by this summer.

That patient stance has given policymakers time to assess whether interest rates are high enough to put pressure on the economy and ensure that inflation will slow to the Fed’s 2 percent target over time — and faster, Slow inflation and a cool job market have reassured them that policy is in a good place. Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said during his press conference on Wednesday that officials do not expect to raise interest rates again.

In fact, Fed policymakers on Wednesday estimated they would cut borrowing costs to 4.6 percent by the end of 2024, significantly lower than their previous 5.1 percent estimate, released in September. The forecast implies that officials will make three quarterly rate cuts next year.

Markets were cheered by Fed policymakers offering an optimistic outlook about a low-rate future. The S&P 500 index rose higher after the Fed’s policy decision and continued to climb while Mr. Powell spoke, yields on key government bonds fell, and investors increasingly bet that the Fed could cut rates as soon as March. Is.

Mr Powell avoided declaring victory on inflation and refrained from commenting on when rate cuts might begin or what criteria would guarantee it. Still, he took a soft tone during his press conference, celebrating recent progress on inflation and expressing cautious optimism that it could slow without causing serious economic pain.

Mr Powell said, “Inflation has declined from its peak, and this has come without a significant increase in unemployment – ​​that is very good news,” although he stressed that “the path forward is uncertain.”

Inflation has surprised officials by accelerating again after slowing, and policymakers made clear on Wednesday that they could still raise rates if prices jumped unexpectedly.

“The participants did not write about additional increases,” Mr. Powell said. “Participants also did not want to ignore the possibility of further increases.”

But even with that caveat, the overall message was that “they are feeling much better about policymaking, and are planning a course to lower rates next year,” said Deutsche Bank’s chief U.S. economist. Matthew Luzzetti said. He said he thinks the Fed could move toward planning interest rate cuts by January.

Based on Wednesday’s announcement, calls for lower rates were widespread: Not a single Fed official expected interest rates to be that high late next year.

This change in outlook comes as the US economy is making long-awaited and meaningful progress toward slowing price growth.

Americans are grappling with runaway inflation after prices rose sharply in early 2021. Costs initially spiked as global supply chains were disrupted and shortages of products including cars and furniture emerged. Inflation was further fueled by rising fuel and food prices following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Those big shocks collided with strong demand: Households had saved a lot of money during the pandemic, in part because they received relief payments from the government. Because they spent enthusiastically, companies had the means to raise prices without scaring away customers. Firms themselves began paying more as they tried to lure workers in a strong labor market with far more job opportunities than available applicants.

This is where Fed policy came in. The central bank raised borrowing costs sharply over the past year – even increasing them by a whopping three-quarters of a point – making it more expensive to borrow to buy a house, buy a car or rack up debt. credit card debt. The goal was to cool demand and weaken the booming labor market.

In recent months, a combination of improving supply chains and slightly weaker demand has begun to moderate inflation meaningfully. Data this week showed overall consumer price growth slowed to 3.1 percent in November, well below the 9.1 percent peak in summer 2022.

The November version of the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, which is separate but related and comes out with a more delay, is due to be released on Dec. 22.

Fed officials are also pleased to see that the job market is cooling. Job opportunities have reduced significantly and employers are hiring at a fast but not rapid pace any longer. As the supply and demand of workers comes into balance, wage growth is slowing.

Officials believe more modest wage increases could pave the way for slower price increases in services – non-physical purchases like haircuts and rent – ​​which have overtaken goods as the key driver of inflation.

Historically, attempts to reduce inflation by sharply reducing demand have ended in recession. But officials are growing hopeful that something may be different this time.

The Fed’s economic projections released on Wednesday showed that policymakers expect inflation to return to 2 percent by 2026. They also showed that officials still expect unemployment to rise slightly, reaching 4.1 percent next year, as growth slows but remains positive.

This would be a huge win for the Fed, especially given that many forecasters were recently predicting an imminent recession late this spring and early this summer.

Mr. Powell reiterated that he has “always” seen a way to slow inflation without causing too much economic pain, and said the economy is progressing toward what economists call a “soft landing” as the job market remains strong. Has happened. And inflation subsides.

“Inflation is coming down, the labor market is coming back into balance,” Mr. Powell said on Wednesday. “It’s so good so far, although we believe it will get tougher from here, but it hasn’t yet.”

—Joe Rennison contributed reporting.

