Fed kept rates stable, upgraded economic growth assessment

The Federal Reserve again kept benchmark interest rates on hold on Wednesday, still well above the central bank’s target, amid a backdrop of a growing economy and labor market and inflation.

In a widely expected move, the Fed’s rate-setting group unanimously agreed to keep the key federal funds rate in the target range between 5.25%-5.5%, where it has been since July. It was the second consecutive meeting that the Federal Open Market Committee decided to hold after 11 rate hikes, including four in 2023.

This decision included an upgrade of the committee’s general assessment of the economy. Shares rose immediately after the decision.

“There is still a long way to go to get inflation consistently below 2%,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference.

The statement after the meeting indicated that “economic activity grew at a strong pace in the third quarter,” compared to the September statement which said the economy grew at a “solid pace.” The statement also said employment gains “have slowed since the beginning of the year but remain strong.”

Gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, stronger than inflated expectations. Nonfarm payrolls growth totaled 336,000 in September, well ahead of Wall Street outlook.

There were few other changes in the statement, except the comment that both financial and credit conditions had tightened. Adding “financial” to the phrase led to a rise in Treasury yields that has stoked concerns on Wall Street. The statement said the committee is still “determining the extent of additional policymaking” it may need to achieve its goals. “The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its impact on monetary policy,” the statement said.

The decision to pause on Wednesday comes with inflation slowing from a rapid pace until 2022 and a labor market that has been surprisingly resilient despite all the interest rate hikes. The goal of the increase is to ease economic growth and bring the mismatch of supply and demand in the labor market back into balance. There were 1.5 jobs available for every available worker in September, according to Labor Department data released earlier Wednesday.

Core inflation is currently running at 3.7% on an annual basis, according to the latest personal consumption expenditure price index readings, which the Fed supports as an indicator of prices.

Although it has declined steadily this year, it remains well above the Fed’s 2% annual target.

The post-meeting statement indicated that the Fed thinks the economy remains strong despite the rate hike, a situation in itself that could push policymakers to adopt a longer-term dovish stance.

In recent days, the “higher for longer” mantra has become a central theme for where the Fed is headed. While many officials have said they think rates could remain where they are as the Fed assesses the impact of previous increases, virtually none have said they are considering a cut any time soon. Market pricing suggests the first cut could come around June 2024, according to CME Group data.

The restrictive stance has been a factor in rising bond yields. Treasury yields have reached levels not seen before since the early days of the financial crisis in 2007, as markets decide what happens next. Yields and prices move in opposite directions, so the rise in the former reflects investors’ declining appetite for Treasuries, generally considered the largest and most liquid market in the world.

The rise in yields is seen as a byproduct of several factors, including stronger-than-expected economic growth, extremely high inflation, an aggressive Fed and bond investors seeking higher yields in exchange for the risk of holding a longer term. A higher “term premium” is involved. -Term fixed income.

There are also concerns about treasury issuance as the government looks to finance its huge debt load. The department said this week it would auction $776 billion of debt in the third quarter, starting with $112 billion in three auctions next week.

During a recent appearance in New York, Powell said he thinks the economy may have to slow further to reduce inflation. Most forecasters expect economic growth to remain slow going forward.

A Treasury Department forecast released earlier this week indicated the pace of growth would fall to 0.7% in the fourth quarter and just 1% for the full year into 2024. GDP growth is expected to be 1.5% in 2024, according to projections released by the Fed in September. ,

In the wake of the Fed’s comments, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow growth tracker cut fourth-quarter GDP expectations by nearly half to 1.2% from 2.3%. The gauge takes data on a real-time basis and adjusts its projections with the latest information.

Whitney Watson, CIO of fixed income and liquidity solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said the Fed is likely to keep its policy unchanged next year.

“There are risks in both directions,” Watson said. “Rising inflation expectations due to higher gas prices, combined with stronger economic activity, keep another rate hike likely. In contrast, a more pronounced economic slowdown caused by the looming impact of higher interest rates remains unlikely due to a rate change.” “Can speed up the timeline.” Cut.”

This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.

Source: www.cnbc.com