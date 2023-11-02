This report is from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open provides investors with everything they need to know, no matter where they are. like what you see? you can subscribe Here,

What you need to know today

Rates again unchanged

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, keeping the key federal funds rate in the target range between 5.25% and 5.5%. But Chairman Jerome Powell stressed that “there is still a long way to go to get inflation consistently below 2%.” Powell said that in this regard, the central bank is keeping its decision open to the December meeting and is not thinking about a rate cut at all.

The market expressed happiness over the decision

US markets rose on Wednesday as investors digested and cheered the Fed’s decision to keep rates steady. Asia-Pacific markets mostly followed Wall Street on Thursday. South Korea’s KOSDAQ index jumped nearly 4.2%, while inflation in the country reached 3.8% in October, the third consecutive year-on-year rise in prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was another winner for Thursday, up 1.13%.

bond relief

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction $112 billion of debt in three tranches next week: $48 billion in 3-year notes, $40 billion in 10-year notes and $24 billion in 30-year bonds. Subsequently, the department said it would focus more on notes and bonds with coupons. Investors are keeping a close eye on the auction as it could affect the trajectory of bond yields – which recently hit multi-year highs.

electrification sales

October was a bullish month for Chinese electric vehicle companies. According to a company release, Xpeng delivered 20,002 cars and Li Auto delivered 40,422 cars – both figures are new records. Nio’s October deliveries saw an increase, but 16,074 were still about 4,000 less than July deliveries. BYD remains the dominant player in the industry, selling 165,505 pure battery-powered cars last month.

In August, Andrew Slimman of Morgan Stanley Investment Management said the S&P 500 would reach 5,000 this year. Is Slimman holding on to his belief despite three consecutive months of decline in the index? And if so, which stocks will he buy to take advantage of the rally?

Bottom-line

In the span of a year, the Federal Reserve has transformed from a harbinger of doom to a beacon of hope for stock markets.

For example, how the markets dropped in response to the Fed meeting in November last year.

However, markets gained momentum after the Fed meeting ended yesterday. The S&P 500 rose 1.05% to close above the 4,200 level for the first time since October 24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.64%, boosted by technology stocks such as AMD and Nvidia, for their best day ever. From 29th August.

Of course, the material facts were markedly different between the two Fed meetings. As expected, the Fed did not make any changes in interest rates this time, whereas last year it was increased by 75 basis points.

But the circumstances surrounding the Fed’s decision are also different. Last year, the fear of recession had crept in among investors. Today, the Fed upgraded its assessment of the US economy, saying that “economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter.” (In contrast, in its September statement, the Fed said the economy expanded at a “solid pace.”)

And yet, amid that “strong momentum” – an annual growth rate of 4.9% in the third quarter – there are signs of moderate growth. Manufacturing activity in the US grew less than expected, while private payrolls grew less than expected, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management.

Given the 3.7% core inflation in September, it’s no surprise that stocks rallied: Investors are expecting inflation to ease without a recession.

This does not mean that Powell has completely dispensed with fiery rhetoric. He nevertheless warned that inflation remains above the 2% mark targeted by the Fed; that the Fed is leaving its decision open for December; That rate cuts are not on the table at all.

But when viewed in perspective of the events of a year ago, it is undeniable that much progress has been made on many fronts. Even though investors are absorbed in the day-to-day ups and downs of the market, it’s a reminder that, in the long run, things add up.

