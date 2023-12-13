Fed keeps key interest rate unchanged, hints at upcoming cuts - Marketplace

The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged for the third consecutive time on Wednesday, and its officials indicated they expect to cut their benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point next year.

Speaking at a news conference, Chairman Jerome Powell said Fed officials are likely to raise interest rates as inflation continues to remain low.

“Inflation has moderated over the past year, but it remains above our long-term target of 2%,” Powell said after the end of the latest meeting of the Fed’s 19-member policy committee.

On Wall Street, traders celebrated the prospect of further lower rates. Stock prices rose and bond yields fell after the Fed policymakers signaled it planned to cut three interest rates in 2024.

Responding to a question, Powell said the Fed believes that keeping rates high for too long and waiting too long to cut them could put the economy at risk.

“We are aware of the risks that we may have to endure for a very long time before we lower lending rates,” the Fed chair said. “We know it’s a risk, and we’re very focused on not making that mistake.”

Powell came close to announcing a rate hike, although he stopped short of completely closing the door to further increases.

Central bank policymakers think it’s unlikely they will hike, he said, although they don’t want to rule out the possibility.

But he acknowledged more openly than ever before that Fed officials are now discussing the possibility of a rate cut. This marks a major change from a few weeks ago, when Powell said it would be “premature” to speculate about a rate cut.

Throughout his press conference, Powell expressed hope that inflation, which has troubled US consumers and businesses for more than two years, is moving toward the Fed’s 2% target. For example, he said inflation has moderated in goods, housing and services – three categories the Fed is watching closely.

“Inflation is coming down, the labor market is coming back into balance and, so far, so good,” Powell said.

The Fed chairman downplayed a concern expressed by some economists – that the final step of reducing inflation to 2% from the current level of about 3% could be tougher than previous slowdowns in price growth.

“We’re kind of assuming it’s going to get more difficult from here,” he said. “But that hasn’t happened yet.”

The Fed kept its benchmark rate at about 5.4%, its highest level in 22 years, a rate that has caused the cost of mortgages, auto loans, business lending and many other types of credit to skyrocket. High mortgage rates have led to a sharp decline in home sales. Spending on appliances and other expensive goods, which people often buy on credit, also declined.

Conversely, a cut in interest rates by the Fed, whenever it occurs, will reduce the cost of borrowing across the economy. Stock prices may also rise, although stock prices have already risen in anticipation of a rate cut, potentially limiting any further gains.

So far, the Fed has achieved what few observers thought possible a year ago: A decline in inflation without a rise in unemployment or a recession, which is typically what a central bank does to calm the economy and curb inflation. Coincides with the efforts of. Although inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target, it has declined faster than Fed officials expected, allowing them to keep rates unchanged and wait to see if price increases subside. Will keep happening.

At the same time, the government’s latest report on consumer prices showed that inflation remains persistently high in some sectors, particularly health care, apartment rents, restaurant dining and other services, which is why Powell is still indicating that There is reluctance in whether policymakers are ready to cut rates any time soon.

On Wednesday, the Fed’s quarterly economic projections showed that its officials envision a “soft landing” for the economy, in which inflation will continue its decline toward the central bank’s 2% target without a sharp decline. Forecasts showed policymakers expect to cut their benchmark rate to 4.6% by the end of 2024 – a three-quarter point cut from its current level.

A sharp economic slowdown could prompt an even sharper rate cut. However, there are no signs yet that a recession is imminent.

In their quarterly projections, Fed policymakers now expect “core” inflation, its preferred measure, to fall to just 2.4% by the end of 2024, down from a forecast of 2.6% in September. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is considered a better measure of the future path of inflation.

Policymakers expect unemployment to rise to 4.1% next year from the current 3.7%, which would still be a historically low level. They forecast the economy will expand by a modest 1.4% next year and 1.8% in 2025.

The Fed may be able to cut rates next year even if the economy grows, in part because inflation continues to fall as expected. A continued slowdown in price growth would push inflation-adjusted interest rates higher, making borrowing costs higher than the Fed intended. In this scenario, lowering rates would prevent inflation-adjusted borrowing costs from rising.

The Fed is the first of several major central banks to meet this week, with other banks also expected to keep their rates unchanged. Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will decide on their next steps on Thursday.

Source: www.marketplace.org