Fed keeps interest rates steady as policymakers assess economy

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to keep its key interest rate at a 22-year high – where policymakers have held it since July.

As expected, the central bank’s Federal Open Mark Committee also left open the possibility of additional hikes in the future if inflation does not ease.

“The Committee will stand ready to adjust the monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks emerge that could hinder the achievement of the Committee’s objectives,” the Fed said in a statement.

The Fed’s interest rate hikes have hit consumers hard, sending credit card rates to record lows and mortgage rates to nearly 8%.

In the fight against inflation, the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee has raised rates 11 times from 5.25% to 5.5% from March 2022. Since July, they have been collecting economic data to see how their increases are impacting the economy.

Inflation has declined significantly, but it still remains well above the Fed’s target rate of 2%. Core inflation – the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge because it excludes noisy energy and food prices – came in at 3.7% in September.

Despite all of the Fed’s efforts to cool economic activity, the labor market has proven resilient with the unemployment rate at 3.8% in September, consumer spending has been strong, and the economy has defied predictions of a recession, leading to a strong third quarter. There has been an increase of 4.9%. ,

Still, the Fed’s moves on Wednesday were widely expected.

Joe Gaffoglio, president of Mutual, said, “The six-week period between the September and November Fed meetings found no economic data that would prevent the Fed from maintaining its current position, especially given the recent increase in long-term interest rates. looking at.” Capital Management of America in New York.

Actually, the Fed is getting relief from high yields in the bond market.

The 10-year Treasury, which serves as the benchmark interest rate for US financial markets and consumer loans, recently crossed the 5% mark, its highest level in 16 years. The rise in yields pushed the Standard & Poor’s 500 into correction territory, down about 10% from the July 31 closing high last week, though it has since reversed course and is now down about 8% from that point. Is.

Many economists expect the economy to decline significantly in the last three months of the year, which will put a brake on inflation.

“The most significant risks in the coming months include the possibility of another government shutdown in mid-November, an escalation of the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the possibility of additional rate hikes, all of which would create additional headwinds for financial markets. ” Gaffoglio said.

