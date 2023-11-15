‘Fed is done’ as Asian stocks rise with bonds at stake: Market bullish

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia rose to track Wall Street’s rally, while bonds also rose after an unexpected inflation slowdown stoked speculation that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike cycle is over.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific index rose for a third day, with benchmarks in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea rising more than 2%. U.S. stock futures also rose after the S&P 500 rose nearly 2% on Tuesday, the most since April.

Traders are now gearing up for a fundamental change in the investment landscape. Fed swaps indicate that the chances of another hike have dropped to almost zero – with the market pricing in 50 basis-point rate cuts by July. Fed officials welcomed the latest data showing a decline in inflation, while saying there was still some way to go before reaching the central bank’s 2% target.

“The fact that the US Fed has kept rates on hold and inflation is behind us for the time being is certainly a positive for all risk assets,” Pooja Malik, partner and head of portfolio management at Nipun Capital, said on Bloomberg Television. ” “However, the situation may remain volatile over the next 12 to 18 months.”

China’s latest economic report pointed to a mixed recovery, with retail sales better than expected but a contraction in property investment deepening. The data followed the Chinese central bank’s decision to inject the largest amount of cash into the banking system since 2016 as it sought to boost growth while keeping the rate on one-year policy loans unchanged.

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden is also being closely watched for the possibility of easing tensions. Tencent Holdings Ltd. reports earnings later in the day.

“The level of liquidity injection went beyond what the market expected but is in line with our expectation,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc. Still, “more support is needed given the renewed downward pressure shown in the October data – so we still see a cut in RRR before the end of the year,” he said, referring to the reserve requirement ratio. Said.

Australian and New Zealand bonds rose after moves in Treasuries last session, when yields on rate-sensitive two-year notes fell by 23 basis points and the benchmark 10-year rate dropped by 21 basis points. Japan’s 10-year yield also fell to its lowest level in a month.

The dollar extended its weakness in Asia after falling 1.2%, its biggest decline in a year. The yen fell, partially undoing its strong rally seen the previous day. The Japanese currency remained on the back foot after the country’s third quarter economic growth declined.

Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened against the greenback, led by South Korea.

bullish on bonds

Bets the Fed will hike rates have fueled a surge in equities in November, with the S&P 500 up more than 7% over the period — and on track for its best month since October 2022. Tesla Inc. led megacap gains on Tuesday, followed by Nvidia Corp. Rallyed for the 10th consecutive session.

Investors were the most bullish on bonds since the global financial crisis, according to the latest Bank of America Corp fund manager survey, amid “large confidence” that rates will be cut in 2024.

Meanwhile, US House lawmakers on Tuesday overcame partisan hostility to pass a temporary government funding bill that significantly reduces the risk of a shutdown. The legislation now heads to the Senate where majority Democrats are expected to support it, even though it does not include aid to Ukraine and Israel, which they support.

Elsewhere, oil remained steady after a short-lived relief rally as the market digested differing views on the supply and demand outlook. Sona is poised to break its two-day winning streak.

Major events of this week:

Japan industrial production, Wednesday

Tencent Holdings Limited earnings, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US Retail Sales, Trade Index, PPI, Empire Manufacturing, Wednesday

Target Earnings, Wednesday

New home prices in China, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Walmart earnings, Thursday

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak at the APEC leaders’ summit on Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, New York Fed President John Williams and Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, spoke Thursday.

Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden and ECB President Christine Lagarde speaking at an event on Thursday

American housing starts, Friday

US Congress faces Friday midnight deadline to pass federal spending measure

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speak Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:41 p.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 rose 1.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%

Japan’s topics increased by 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.8%

Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

Euro unchanged at $1.0879

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 150.58 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.2490 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6499

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $35,431.93

Ether fell 0.4% to $1,973.2

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.43%

Japan’s 10-year yield fell 7.5 basis points to 0.775%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell 14 basis points to 4.52%

Goods

