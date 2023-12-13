The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady until Wednesday afternoon, but stopped short of telling the market that the central bank is ready to ease monetary policy after its most aggressive rate-hike campaign since the 1980s.

While many Fed officials are feeling more comfortable that rates are likely to be at the right level to moderate inflation, most are still keeping the option of another rate hike on the table and suggesting rates will remain on hold for some time. Will remain high.

The Fed last raised rates in July and has decided to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, the highest level in 22 years, in the last two policy meetings.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is also expected to strike a sharp tone, echoing the message he delivered in his address at Spelman College earlier this month, when he warned investors not to assume the Fed will raise rates. Has completed the work and will soon turn to reduction.

Wall Street is cutting prices by an average of 100 basis points next year.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell answers a question at a press conference following a closed two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve on November 1, 2023 in Washington, US. Reuters/Kevin Lamarck (Kevin Lamarck/Reuters)

One reason Powell and other Fed officials could keep the possibility of raising rates on the table, even if they don’t intend to use it, is because they want to prevent financial conditions from weakening as inflation hits the Fed’s 2 The % keeps falling closer to the target.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure – the core personal consumption expenditure index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose to 3.5% for the month of October, up from 3.7% in September and 4.3% in June.

The headline consumer price index showed inflation rose 4% in November, the same as in October.

The Fed will announce its final policy decision of the year at 2 pm ET, followed by Powell’s press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

Fed officials will release an updated summary of economic projections, including its “dot plot” that shows policymakers’ expectations of where interest rates might go in the future.

Forecasts on inflation, GDP growth and unemployment will also be released.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com