Fed expected to keep rates at 22-year high, but hikes to be left on the table

When the Federal Reserve announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday, Wall Street expects the central bank to keep rates steady while maintaining the option to raise rates further if needed.

,[Fed Chair Jerome] Powell wants to play it right down the middle, said Wilmer Stith, bond portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust. If not already so, they are well into their hardening cycle.

In September, the Fed held interest rates steady in the 5.25%-5.50% range, the highest in 22 years, while updated forecasts released at the same time suggested inflation would return to its level this year. An additional rate increase would be required. 2% target.

Powell hinted in a speech at the Economic Club of New York earlier this month that the central bank may keep rates steady at its next policy meeting. However, the Fed chair also warned that inflation is still very high and further interest rate increases are still possible if the economy continues to run surprisingly hot.

“Given the uncertainties and risks, and how far we have come, the committee is proceeding with caution,” Powell said.

“Based on the totality of incoming data, the emerging outlook and the balance of risks, we will make decisions about the extent of additional policymaking and how long the policy will remain restrictive.”

James Fischbach, founder and chief investment officer of hedge fund Azoria Partners, said he thinks the Fed will remain on hold until the end of the year.

“We need a sustained period of below-target growth to get inflation consistently back on target,” said Fischbach, who once worked for hedge fund manager David Einhorn. “And there is no sign that downward-trending growth is coming any time soon.”

Fischbach said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Fed hike again in the first quarter of 2024 and keep rates at or above current levels for about two years.

Fed forecasts published in September showed that policymakers expect interest rates to drop to 0.50% next year.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Club of New York meeting on October 19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Stith also sees the Fed having its work cut out for 2023, pointing to language used by Powell in recent comments that the central bank “could” make when describing additional rate hikes. ” – instead of “shall”.

“It certainly reinforces that we are in a terminal rate situation for this year,” Stith said.

“Whether it stays that way in 2024 depends on what happens with this recent period of economic growth,” Stith said.

Last week, the first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product showed growth at an annual rate of 4.9% over the summer months, driven largely by strong consumer spending that led to a rise in retail sales in September.

The reading is stronger than officials thought at this stage of the rate-hike cycle, raising the possibility that it may be harder or take longer to reduce inflation if the economy remains overheated. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – “core” PCE – showed that prices rose 0.3% in September from the previous month, the most in four months, while annual price growth slowed marginally to 3.7% from 3.8% in August. Went.

“The recent series of positive economic surprises will keep the Federal Reserve on high inflation alert, but it won’t tilt the Federal Open Market Committee toward another rate hike at its November meeting,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY. “Nonetheless, Fed Chair Powell will undoubtedly want to maintain the optionality of raising rates further in December or January if needed.”

However, many economists are not confident that the strong third quarter will continue.

Luke Tilley, chief economist at the Wilmington Trust, says he doesn’t think third-quarter GDP reflects real strength in the economy.

“There is some seasonal variation with GDP,” Tilley said. Other economic indicators, he said, “point to an economy that is slowing and when that becomes clear, and you also have inflation data, the Fed steps up.”

Market challenges emerge

Another challenge for the Fed to address this week will be a rise in long-term bond yields in the weeks following the September policy meeting.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes has reached 5% in recent weeks, the highest level since 2007, while the yield on 30-year Treasury notes has traded north of 5% for most of October, reaching 16%. The highest it has been in years.

The bond decline has been attributed in part to expectations of strong growth and stable inflation, which may require the Fed to keep rates high for a longer period.

Powell has said the central bank is watching the recent surge in long-term bond yields closely, while other Fed officials have recently said the Fed may need less to act if long-term interest rates remain high.

A ‘lemonhead problem’

of azorea Fischbach sees the Fed facing a “lemonhead problem” – yes, a reference to the candy.

He compares the current rate hiking cycle to the experience of sucking hard candy, which is sour at first, then turns sweet, but turns sour again.

Fischbach argues that consumers and large companies are mostly immune to the Fed’s rate hikes, with many homeowners and companies already locking in their borrowing at low rates during the height of the pandemic. And now, consumers and businesses are getting 4%-5% on money parked in money-market funds or high-yield savings accounts, helping to boost spending.

“It’s very difficult [this cycle] The Fed is really going to have to tighten policy as they’re working through financial conditions,” Fischbach said. “If companies aren’t willing or aren’t looking at higher interest costs, nothing is really changing. “

Fischbach believes the economy is headed toward a “no landing scenario” Inflation never really subsides while economic growth continues, even though interest rates remain high amid efforts by the Fed to lower prices.

Tilley, chief economist at the Wilmington Trust, said he believes the economy is more likely to suffer either a soft landing — avoiding a recession while inflation returns to target — or a mild recession than facing a no-landing scenario. is likely to.

“We’ve got slow job growth, slow wage growth, and if an economy has slow job growth, slow wage growth, and businesses are facing 5% interest rates, what are the chances of a rebound? Is? It’s not too much for me,” Tilly said.

As a result, Tilley thinks the Fed will cut rates by more than the 50 basis points the central bank anticipates in 2024.

“I think inflation and other data are pointing to a rise of more than 100 basis points next year,” Tilley said.

Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investment decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com