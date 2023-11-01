Fed decision imminent, futures fall, AMD report

© Reuters

Investing.com — The focus is on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement on Wednesday, with investors hoping the central bank will keep borrowing costs stable. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments following the decision will be in the news as markets try to assess where officials see policy taking in the future. Elsewhere, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) revealed its projection for 2024 sales of its flagship AI-optimized chip.

1. Fed’s decision is coming out

All eyes are on Washington, where the Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The US central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee has been widely tipped to leave the all-important fed funds rate unchanged at a target range of 5.25% to 5.50% after its two-day meeting, according to Investing.com.

As a result, markets will be paying particular attention to the Fed’s upcoming policy statement and Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-meeting news conference, with traders hungry for information on how officials see rates evolving.

Powell has recently signaled that the Fed may need to take tougher action as it seeks to raise policy to a level that will reduce inflation but not cause widespread malaise in the US economy. Powell may be pressured to comment on how long the Fed will keep rates high, especially in the wake of US Treasury yields rising to a 16-year high, which has weighed on stocks over the past two months .

“The sharp rise in long-term Treasury yields has led to a meaningful tightening of financial conditions,” ING analysts said in a note. “This gives the Fed time to wait and assess whether its policy is restrictive enough to get inflation back on target.”

2. Futures prices fall before Fed meeting

US stock futures were indicating a decline ahead of the Fed’s policy announcement.

At 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT), the contract was down 144 points, or 0.4%, down 19 points, or 0.4%, and down 67 points, or 0.5%.

The main indexes on Wall Street closed the previous session with gains as investors predicted the Fed would keep interest rates steady on Wednesday.

The gains added to a nascent relief rally that capped off most of the decline in October. For the month, the benchmark and 30-stock declined 1.4% and 2.2%, respectively, while the tech-heavy declined 2.8%.

3. Advanced Micro Devices reveals AI chip sales forecast

Advanced Micro Devices shares were volatile in extended hours trading after the chip designer announced a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue estimate but forecast 2024 sales of its AI-optimized chips for the first time.

AMD said it expects revenue of about $6.1B, plus or minus $300 million, in the current quarter, disappointing expectations of $6.37B reported by Reuters. Adjusted gross margin was seen at 51.5%, below forecast of 52.1%.

But the strength of the California-based chip designer’s consumer business helped the company post adjusted revenue of $5.8B in the third quarter, beating estimates. AMD executives also told investors that sales of the company’s MI300 chip – a potential rival to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NWB) in the lucrative artificial intelligence market – will top $2 billion next year.

Semiconductor maker Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) is due to release its latest earnings on Wednesday, along with Oreo-owner Mondelez (NASDAQ:).

4. Chinese manufacturing activity shrank in October – Caixin data

A private survey on Wednesday unexpectedly showed a decline in October, pointing to a broader decline in the sector, after a government survey earlier this week showed a similar reading.

The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 49.5 in October, missing expectations of 50.8 and falling from 50.6 seen in the previous month. A mark below 50 indicates contraction, with the Caixin PMI contracting for the first time in three months.

The weak figure was mainly due to softening domestic and foreign demand, while new order growth slowed for the second consecutive month. Export orders continued to decline amid worsening economic conditions in China’s biggest trading partners.

5. Oil rose as the market waited for the Fed’s decision.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday in cautious trading ahead of the conclusion of the latest Fed meeting, with markets also closely monitoring developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As of 06:20 ET, futures were trading 1.3% higher at $82.10 a barrel, while the contract was up 1.3% at $86.14. Both contracts fell more than 1% in the previous session, and also fell more than 10% in October, their worst month since May.

On Tuesday, the industry body indicated that US oil stockpiles rose by 1.3 million barrels last week, slightly less than expected. Official data from the Energy Information Administration is due later in the session.

