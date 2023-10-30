Fed decision crucial for Indian rupee while bonds also await OMO sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Indian rupee and government bonds will react to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy outcome this week, as well as data on how the world’s largest economy fared.

Another important marker for yields will be whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) starts selling bonds through open market operations (OMO) this week.

The rupee is expected to remain in the range of 83.0650 to 83.2550 per US dollar last week. On Friday it closed at 83.2450.

While the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its meeting on Wednesday, the focus will be on Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks.

“We expect the Fed to recognize the recent strength in economic activity, but will soften its guidance regarding the need for additional tightening, as financial conditions tighten,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Following last week’s strong third-quarter US GDP data, ISM manufacturing data for October on Wednesday and nonmanufacturing and monthly jobs data on Friday will help investors assess whether the economy maintained that momentum. Is.

Traders are also awaiting policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England this week.

Meanwhile, Indian 10-year benchmark bond yields steadied at 7.3576% last week as oil prices and US yields eased.

Market participants expect benchmark bond yields to trade in the 7.30%-7.42% range this week.

The focus will be on whether RBI launches OMO sales this week if liquidity improves.

“We expect the banking system to be in liquidity surplus by the end of this month or early next month, which may prompt the RBI to conduct OMO sales,” said Upasana Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“However, external sector headwinds remain high and liquidity conditions will remain tight for most of this quarter. Therefore, we do not see the need for aggressive OMO selling immediately.”

Since the RBI earlier this month planned to sell bonds through auctions to absorb liquidity in the banking system, liquidity has been largely in deficit. This has increased uncertainty about the timing of the first sale.

While core durable liquidity is in abundant surplus, banking system liquidity remains tight. Bhardwaj said liquidity is expected to remain tight due to festival-related currency leakage as well as limited government spending.

Indian bond yields have remained high since the RBI unveiled its plan. Market participants expect OMO sales worth Rs 500 billion in the quarter.

The RBI will sell once government spending increases and sustainable liquidity surplus improves, Reuters reported It will meet some banks this week and discuss the current liquidity situation among other things.

key events:

** Bank of Japan interest rate decision – Tuesday, October 31 (Reuters poll: No change expected)

** India September fiscal deficit – October 31, Tuesday (3:30 PM IST)

** India September Infrastructure Output – October 31, Tuesday (5:30 pm IST)

** US October Consumer Confidence – Tuesday October 31 (7:30 PM IST)

** India October S&P Global Mfg PMI – November 1, Wednesday (10:30am IST)

** US October S&P Global Mfg PMI – November 1, Wednesday (7:15 pm IST)

** US October ISM Manufacturing PMI – November 1, Wednesday (7:30 PM IST)

** US Fed Federal Reserve Policy Decision – November 1, Wednesday (11:30 PM IST) (Reuters Poll: No change expected)

** Bank of England interest rate decision – November 2, Thursday (5:30 pm IST) (Reuters poll: No change expected)

** US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims Week October 23 – November 2, Thursday (6:00 PM IST)

** US September Factory Orders – November 2, Thursday (7:30 PM IST)

** India October S&P Global Services PMI – November 3, Friday (10:30am IST)

** US October Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment Rates – November 3, Friday (6:00 PM IST)

** US October S&P Global Services and Composite Final PMIs – November 3, Friday (7:15 pm IST)

** US October ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – November 3, Friday (7:30 PM IST)

(Reporting by Dharmaraj Dhutia and Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

Source