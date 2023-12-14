Fed cuts inflation forecast for 2024, core PCE falls to 2.4%

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell answers a question during a press conference following a closed two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve on November 1, 2023 in Washington.

The Federal Reserve withdrew its inflation projections on Wednesday, dropping its preferred gauge to 2.4% in 2024.

The central bank also predicts that the core personal consumption expenditure price index will decline to 2.2% by 2025 and eventually reach its 2% target in 2026. The gauge rose 3.5% in October on a year-over-year basis.

These new forecasts suggest a softer picture of inflation over the next two years than the previous update in September. The Fed projected core PCE to reach 2.6% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025.

In a post-meeting statement released Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee said inflation “has moderated over the past year” while prices remained “elevated.”

While the public watches the Consumer Price Index more closely as an inflation measure, the Fed prefers the core PCE reading. The former measure primarily looks at what goods and services cost, while the latter focuses on how much people actually spend, adjusting consumer behavior when prices fluctuate. Core CPI was 4% in November while headline CPI was 3.1%.

Committee members also upgraded their forecast for gross domestic product. They now expect GDP to grow at a 2.6% annual pace in 2023, an increase of half a percentage point from the last update in September.

Officials see GDP growing 1.4% in 2024, virtually unchanged from the previous outlook. The unemployment rate was projected to remain largely unchanged, rising to 3.8% in 2023 and 4.1% in subsequent years.

dot plot

Projections released by the Fed showed that the central bank will reduce rates to an average of 4.6% by the end of 2024, a cut of three-quarters of a point from the current target range of between 5.25%-5.5%.

Individual members of the FOMC represent their expectations for rates in the coming years in a “dot plot”.

Here are the Fed’s latest targets:

