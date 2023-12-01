Fed chief says higher interest rates are still possible, but Wall Street doesn't believe him

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is not expecting a win after two reports this week, one of which showed blockbuster economic growth and the other showing a continued decline in inflation.

In a fiery talk at Spelman College on Friday, he said interest rate hikes were still on the table, and it was too early to speculate when they might drop.

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when the policy might ease,” he said. “We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate.”

Premature or not, Wall Street has completely rejected the possibility of further rate hikes from the Fed and is betting on when the Fed might cut. And some voting members of the central bank’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee have said they think interest rates are likely to go high enough to achieve the Fed’s goal of keeping inflation down to 2%.

“I remain confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%,” Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday.

The market agrees. According to the CME FedWatch tool, fed funds futures traders have pegged a nearly 98% chance that the Fed will not raise interest rates at its Dec. 12-13 meeting and an 88% chance of no rate cuts at its Jan. 30-31 meeting. Is. , From there, the market has factored in the possibility of a rate cut ahead of the Fed’s March 19-20 meeting.

Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, N.C., sees Powell’s recent comments as soft on rate hikes.

“The market is viewing today’s comments as a move towards the moderate camp,” he said in an email. “A few weeks ago, Powell said the policy was restrictive but today, he believes the policy ‘has entered well into restrictive territory.’ “I think it’s fair for markets to embrace that nuance.”

Roach noted that bond yields fell following Powell’s speech, pushing market interest rates lower.

The Fed has raised its key interest rate 11 times since March 2022 to a 16-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%, but it has remained at the same level since July. Since then, the central bank has been content to follow the data coming in each month. And the data has been good.

On Thursday, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge demonstrated a continued decline. Data released on Thursday showed the core personal consumption expenditure price index, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, eased to 3.5% from 3.7% in September and 3.8% in August. That’s down from its peak of more than 5.5% in February 2022, but still above the Fed’s 2% target, stopping the Fed from declaring victory.

If the central bank raises interest rates too much it risks pushing the economy into recession, and if it does not raise rates enough it risks another increase in inflation.

Despite the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes, the economy remains strong. A revision to the country’s gross domestic product on Wednesday showed the economy grew a surprise 5.2% in the third quarter.

“After coming so far so quickly, the FOMC is proceeding with caution as the risks of less and more tightening become more balanced,” Powell said.

However, the Fed chief made no secret of his excitement over the core PCE release on Thursday. Spelman College President Helen Gale, who moderated the discussion with Powell, asked him what he did for fun.

“For me, a big, big party, and I mean, it’s as fun as it gets: a really good inflation report.”

Source: themessenger.com