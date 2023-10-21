Fed Chairman Powell: US fiscal path 'unsustainable'

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images News

I missed something from Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, held at the New York Economics Club on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Megan Casella writes for Barron’s and quotes Mr. Powell:

“The overall level of America’s debt is not a problem in itself…”

However, the fiscal path we are on…that is the problem.

Mr Powell “suggested that rapidly rising debt levels could become a problem going forward.”

“The path we’re on is unsustainable and we have to get off that path quickly,” Powell said.

And now the President is demanding even more funds for the disturbances happening in Ukraine and the Middle East.

I’m not questioning the potential use of the money, I’m just pointing out the fact that when you’ve already “borrowed” so much, nothing new is going to come in, no matter how good the reason why. Otherwise, budget problems raise questions about how new needs will be financed…and create financial problems for the future.

There are graphs everywhere now that show what the future US government deficit will be over the next five years…over the next ten years.

The pictures are not very pretty.

But, now we have the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System being publicly quoted as saying that the US fiscal path is ‘unsustainable’.

What will our bondholders think?

What will the credit agencies think?

What will our opponents think?

We knew there was a fiscal problem.

I have often written about the fiscal problem.

But now…

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says our fiscal path is unsustainable!!!

With this statement becoming public a whole new picture emerges.

Up to this point, if Mr. Powell believed that the fiscal path we are on is not sustainable, he has kept this knowledge quite quiet.

Mr. Powell has not been one to take on other parts of the government for things he did not agree with.

Mr. Powell has always seemed to be a very staunch “team player.”

He may not say much about his position on the “fiscal path”.

But, now more people will be able to know about his feelings. More people will be asking him about his stance on “fiscal path”.

Mr Powell will have to do more to be defensive.

But, what Mr. Powell said…needs to be said!!!

The US fiscal path is unsustainable!!!

So what are we going to do about it?

Anxiety is now “in the air”.

let’s talk about it.

Let’s do something about it.

If the US fiscal path is unsustainable, investors should speak up…question policymakers…and make “a lot of noise.”

This is not something you hear about and then shut your mouth and sit on your hands.

The US fiscal path is untenable.

Let’s do something about it.

Oh, another point attributed to Mr. Powell in the interview concerns the debt situation.

“Although the outlook is worrying, the size of the US debt is not something that will impact whether the Fed will raise rates in the next six months,” Mr Powell said in his interview.

Wow! Boy, was I glad to hear that!

Source: seekingalpha.com